Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick get married in Italy; check out their dreamy wedding photos

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially married in a gorgeous Christian ceremony in Italy, ushering in their new life together. The couple shared photos from their dreamy wedding.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who began dating in 2022, are now married. On August 25, the couple posted the first photographs from their wedding in Italy on social media. The couple first met during a game in 2022 and fell in love. Before deciding, the couple had a 'pizza party' for their family and friends. Amy and Ed have taken to Instagram to post photos from their wedding ceremony and herald the 'beginning of their journey together.'

While Ed looks smart in a white and black suit, Amy Jackson is stunning in a white bridal gown. On her big day, the actress wore light makeup and a lovely diamond necklace.

Ed and Amy took to Instagram to post these photos and write, 'The Journey has just begun.' While Gossip Girl fans have referred to the pair as 'their own Chuck and Blair,' Amy Jackson followers have also congratulated them in the comments section.

Earlier this week, Amy shared some private moments from their Italy trip on Instagram. One photo shows the couple kissing mid-flight, while another shows them eating together on board. The images also included her in-laws and her son Andreas, whom she shares with her ex-partner, George Panayiotou. Amy captioned the image, "Let's get married, baby," and wrote in her tales, "Italy, here we come."

Amy and Ed got engaged in January of this year, when Ed proposed on a trip to Gstaad, Switzerland. Amy happily posted the news on Instagram with the caption "Hell yes," while Ed responded, "I hit the jackpot."



Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson met during a game in 2022 and fell in love. Since then, the couple has been dating and has frequently published photos of their exotic adventures on social media. Ed had also gone out to Mumbai last year and was warmly welcomed by Amy's admirers.

Amy was formerly engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son, Andreas.



Amy Jackson made her professional acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil film 'Madrasapattinam' before moving on to Bollywood with 'Ekk Deewana Tha'.

