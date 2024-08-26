Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick get married in Italy; check out their dreamy wedding photos

    Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick have officially married in a gorgeous Christian ceremony in Italy, ushering in their new life together. The couple shared photos from their dreamy wedding.

    Amy Jackson, Ed Westwick get married in Italy; check out their dreamy wedding photos RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 9:45 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

    Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick, who began dating in 2022, are now married. On August 25, the couple posted the first photographs from their wedding in Italy on social media. The couple first met during a game in 2022 and fell in love. Before deciding, the couple had a 'pizza party' for their family and friends. Amy and Ed have taken to Instagram to post photos from their wedding ceremony and herald the 'beginning of their journey together.'

    While Ed looks smart in a white and black suit, Amy Jackson is stunning in a white bridal gown. On her big day, the actress wore light makeup and a lovely diamond necklace.

    Also Read: After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick)

    Ed and Amy took to Instagram to post these photos and write, 'The Journey has just begun.' While Gossip Girl fans have referred to the pair as 'their own Chuck and Blair,' Amy Jackson followers have also congratulated them in the comments section.

    Earlier this week, Amy shared some private moments from their Italy trip on Instagram. One photo shows the couple kissing mid-flight, while another shows them eating together on board. The images also included her in-laws and her son Andreas, whom she shares with her ex-partner, George Panayiotou. Amy captioned the image, "Let's get married, baby," and wrote in her tales, "Italy, here we come."

    Also Read: Triptii Dimri twins with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant for their date night; exudes couple goals
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

    Amy and Ed got engaged in January of this year, when Ed proposed on a trip to Gstaad, Switzerland. Amy happily posted the news on Instagram with the caption "Hell yes," while Ed responded, "I hit the jackpot."
     
    Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson met during a game in 2022 and fell in love. Since then, the couple has been dating and has frequently published photos of their exotic adventures on social media. Ed had also gone out to Mumbai last year and was warmly welcomed by Amy's admirers.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

    Amy was formerly engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a son, Andreas.
     
    Amy Jackson made her professional acting debut in 2010 with the Tamil film 'Madrasapattinam' before moving on to Bollywood with 'Ekk Deewana Tha'. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins? anr

    AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins?

    'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry hema committee report anr

    'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

    Kannada actor Darshan caught on video call in jail, raises questions about inmate privileges (WATCH) AJR

    Kannada actor Darshan caught on video call in jail, raises questions about inmate privileges (WATCH)

    Kerala government forms 7-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry anr

    Kerala government forms 7-member SIT to probe sexual harassment allegations in Malayalam film industry

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call dmn

    After Siddique, actress Revathy Sampath accuses Riyaz Khan of sexual misconduct over call

    Recent Stories

    Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo vkp

    Who is Wilson Garden Naga? Rowdy Sheeter seen with accused actor Darshan in viral photo

    AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins? anr

    AMMA's future uncertain after Siddique's resignation as general secretary; Who will take the reins?

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 26: Check new price of 8gm, 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 26: Check new price of 8gm, 10gm gold

    'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry hema committee report anr

    'Punish the wrongdoers...' Tovino Thomas urges action against sexual abuse in Malayalam film industry

    Kannada actor Darshan caught on video call in jail, raises questions about inmate privileges (WATCH) AJR

    Kannada actor Darshan caught on video call in jail, raises questions about inmate privileges (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon