Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao shares new poster for upcoming horror comedy ahead of film release [PHOTOS]

    Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for the highly anticipated release of Stree 2 on August 15. The new poster featuring Rao has gone viral, sparking excitement among fans. This sequel continues the thrilling and humorous narrative of the original hit film, promising more suspense and fun

    Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao shares new poster for upcoming horror comedy ahead of film release [PHOTOS] ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 4:39 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    Rajkummar Rao is eagerly anticipating the release of his upcoming film, Stree 2, set to hit theaters on August 15. The latest poster, featuring Rao, has quickly gained traction online, with fans expressing their excitement. In a recent Instagram post, Rao shared a photo of himself making a heart shape with his hands and mentioned that he is "Chanderi ke राजकुमार" (Prince of Chanderi) and encouraged his followers to watch the film when it releases in two days. This post was met with enthusiastic responses from fans, who have dubbed the film a potential blockbuster.

    Alongside Rao, Shraddha Kapoor plays the lead role in Stree 2. The film's third song, "Khoobsurat," was also released, showcasing a playful rivalry between Rao and Varun Dhawan. The song's video starts with Dhawan admiring Kapoor’s beauty, which leads to Rao's character feeling heartbroken and attempting to win her over. Fans have enjoyed this lighthearted rivalry.

    The trailer for Stree 2 picks up where the first installment left off. This time, Chanderi faces a new threat rather than being haunted by Stree. Rao, along with Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana, embarks on a mission to combat a headless monster named 'Sarkata.' Tripathi’s character introduces this new menace, and Kapoor’s character returns to help the townspeople, who now pray for her protection rather than asking her to come the next day.

    ALSO READ: WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary

    The original Stree, released in 2018, was critically acclaimed and a commercial success. Its soundtrack, including hits like "Milegi Milegi" and "Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe," became immensely popular. Nora Fatehi's performance in "Kamariya" also captured significant attention.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary RBA

    WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary

    Vedaa REVIEW: Is John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh's film worth your time? Read movie's FIRST reaction RBA

    Vedaa REVIEW: Is John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh's film worth your time? Read movie's FIRST reaction

    'Kottukkaali' trailer: Soori, Anna Ben take center stage in PS Vinothraj's directed film [WATCH] RKK

    'Kottukkaali' trailer: Soori, Anna Ben take center stage in PS Vinothraj's directed film [WATCH]

    Munawar Faruqui accused of hurting Konkani community's sentiments; issues apology [WATCH] ATG

    Munawar Faruqui accused of hurting Konkani community's sentiments; issues apology [WATCH]

    Independence Day 2024: 7 top patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day with pride ATG

    Independence Day 2024: 7 top patriotic songs to celebrate Independence Day with pride

    Recent Stories

    What is masked aadhaar card? How does it prevent scams? RKK

    What is masked aadhaar card? How does it prevent scams?

    Sobhita's fitness secret: Nutrition, workout, lifestyle hacks dmn

    Sobhita's fitness secret: Nutrition, workout, lifestyle hacks

    IAF chief confirms 'Tarang Shakti' air exercise to become annual event after successful launch AJR

    IAF chief confirms 'Tarang Shakti' air exercise to become annual event after successful launch

    Karnataka Young man stabs Alvas PU College student over alleged love failure in Moodabidri case filed vkp

    Karnataka: Young man stabs Alvas PU College student over alleged love failure in Moodabidri, case filed

    Bandra to Colaba-7 high rental income areas in Mumbai RBA EAI

    Bandra to Colaba-7 high rental income areas in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon