    WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary

    Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary: Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her beau Shikhar Pahariya seek blessings at Tirupati Temple. Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow saree with a teal blouse. Shikhar wore traditional attire.

    WATCH Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya visit Tirupati Temple on Sridevi's birth anniversary RBA
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 3:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 3:55 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya visited the Tirupati temple on Sridevi's birthday. Sridevi, the star of Indian films, remains in the hearts of her followers. On August 13, her daughter, actress Janhvi Kapoor, mourned the renowned actress. Janhvi was spotted seeking blessings at the Tirupati shrine alongside Shikhar Pahariya. She was spotted wearing a yellow saree with a teal blouse, while Shikhar donned traditional clothing.

    Janhvi also took to Instagram to post images of herself sitting with her mother, Sridevi, and posing. In the other two, she posted a staircase shot of the temple while clad in a traditional half-saree. “Happy birthday Mumma I love you,” read the caption.

    Watch the video here:

     

    Earlier Wednesday, Boney Kapoor shared a modified photo of his late wife, presumably from her 2012 film English Vinglish. Sharing the post, the producer wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday, my jaan.”

    Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, pulled up a photo from the archives that shows both the Kapoor sisters, Khushi and Janhvi, with their mother. While The Archies actress looked adorable in short pixie hair, Janhvi produced a humorous grimace that formed a fond memory for them of Sridevi.

    Sridevi was born in 1963 and made her acting debut at the infant age of four in the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai. She rose to prominence in the Indian cinema business, owing to her variety and skill. She made her Bollywood debut in 1979 with the film Solva Saawan, but her career took off once she featured in the 1983 film Himmatwala, starring Jeetendra.

    She appeared in a number of big-budget films, including Chandni, Mr India, Nagina, Sadma, ChaalBaaz, Laadla, Lamhe, Khuda Gawah, Karma, and others. She was also honoured with the Padma Shri Award for her contributions to the Indian cinema industry. Her final appearance was in the film Mom, for which she got the National Film Award for Best Actress posthumously.

    Sridevi married producer Boney Kapoor on June 2, 1996, and they had their first child, Janhvi Kapoor, in 1997, and Khushi Kapoor, in 2000. She passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had travelled to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding. 

