    Stree 2: Meet Sarkata from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film; actor is known as ‘The Great Khali of Jammu’

    In Amar Kaushik's Stree 2, the antagonist Sarkata causes havoc in Chanderi. While the public is already familiar with the major characters, we went deeper to learn more about the villain. Read on!
     

    Stree 2 Meet Sarkata from Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film actor is known as the Great Khali of Jammu
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

    Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank has currently taken over the cinema halls. In Amar Kaushik's horror comedy film, Sarkata, a headless villain, wreaks havoc in the town of Chanderi. A 7.7-foot-tall guy, the Great Khali of Jammu, portrays the enemy. Born Sunil Kumar, he began his career as an elite wrestler and is now supposedly a constable in the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

    After digging deeper into his profile, I discovered that he is also known by his ring moniker, 'The Great Angaar'. During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik said that his casting team discovered him and chose the wrestler based on his height and build. The filmmaker said they combined Sunil Kumar's body shots and CGI to create Sarkata's face. Kumar is billed as Sarkata at the end of the film.

    Aside from his film assignments, Kumar works as a policeman in Jammu & Kashmir. He also likes handball and volleyball and participated in a WWE tryout in 2019. Born on December 16, 1990, the wrestler hopes to represent India in the WWE title. While many people have heard of retired professional wrestler The Great Khali (Dalip Singh Rana), it's worth mentioning that Sunil stands five inches higher than the former fame.

    After searching his Instagram page, we discovered a photo of him smiling with actor Rajkummar Rao, who plays Vicky in Stree 2. Kumar was also seen standing next to Tamannaah Bhatia, who plays Shama in the show. The sequel to the 2018 film Stree also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, with Varun Dhawan appearing as Bhediya and Akshay Kumar as Sarkata's descendant.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Stree 2 was released in theatres on August 15 and has done extremely well at the box office. The filmmakers have already had a success party for the film.

