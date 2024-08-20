Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Yudhra': Siddhant Chaturvedi to transform into an action hero for Ravi Udyawar directorial

    Bollywood star Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to dazzle audiences with his intense action role in the upcoming film Yudhra. Known for his versatility, Siddhant has undergone extensive training in MMA, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu to prepare for this challenging new role

    Yudhra Siddhant Chaturvedi to transform into an action hero for Ravi Udyawar directorial
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Aug 20, 2024, 10:35 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 20, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Bollywood's charming star Siddhant Chaturvedi is set to impress audiences with his dynamic action role in the highly anticipated film, Yudhra. Renowned for his diverse acting skills, Siddhant has dedicated himself to a demanding training regimen to excel in this new action-oriented role.

    In a recent conversation, celebrity fitness coach Rohit Nair shared insights into Siddhant’s preparation process. Nair mentioned, “While I wasn’t directly involved in the action choreography for Yudhra, I trained Siddhant to enhance his action skills due to the extensive physical demands of the film. He regularly trained in MMA and jiu-jitsu with me before filming began. Although I couldn't accompany him on location, we focused on MMA, kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu during our sessions.”

    Siddhant's fans have been eagerly awaiting his venture into the action genre ever since his breakthrough as MC Sher in Gully Boy. His decision to embrace this challenging role in Yudhra reflects his dedication to expanding his acting repertoire and delivering a stellar performance.

    ALSO READ: 'I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post

    The excitement surrounding Siddhant’s transformation into an action hero in Yudhra highlights his commitment to pushing his limits and fulfilling fan expectations. His transition into this genre is a testament to his versatility and determination as an actor.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tamil film industry announces bandh from November 1; Dhanush given red card? Read more vkp

    Tamil film industry to stop working from November 1? TFPC issue directives, give 'red card' to Dhanush

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner snt

    Yuvraj Singh biopic announced: Vicky Kaushal to Rana Daggubati - fans guess who will portray World Cup winner

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO] ATG

    Anushka Sharma shares glimpse of Vamika's first Rakhi with younger brother Akaay [PHOTO]

    I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post ATG

    'I am healthy, happy and alive...', Shreyas Talpade dismisses death news in Instagram post

    Please be patient...', Karan Johar SCOLDS son Yash as he tries to run away during Rakhi ritual [WATCH] ATG

    'Please be patient...', Karan Johar SCOLDS son Yash as he tries to run away during Rakhi ritual [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    football Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Foxes earn a Premier League point against wasteful Spurs scr

    Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Foxes earn a Premier League point against wasteful Spurs

    39 runs in 1 over! Samoa's Darius Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old record in T20 WC qualifier (WATCH) snt

    39 runs in 1 over! Samoa's Darius Visser breaks Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old record in T20 WC qualifier (WATCH)

    Tamil film industry announces bandh from November 1; Dhanush given red card? Read more vkp

    Tamil film industry to stop working from November 1? TFPC issue directives, give 'red card' to Dhanush

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts August 20 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall expected in several parts of state today; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

    Gold rate RISES on August 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate RISES on August 20: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon