Aishwarya Rai’s brother opens up about their relationship. Here's what he dislikes about her

Aishwarya Rai’s brother, Aditya Rai once revealed what he disliked about her during a celebrity talk show, Jeena Isi Ka Naam. Late actor Farooq Shaikh hosted the show.

Aishwarya Rai, one of Bollywood's most beautiful actresses, never misses an opportunity to impress her admirers with her looks and elegance. The former Miss World has a close relationship with her family, particularly her brother, Aditya Rai, and the actress has frequently shared photos of their memorable occasions.

When Aishwarya Rai appeared on the celebrity discussion program Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai, her brother came as a guest in one of the parts.

During the concert, Aditya and Aishwarya reminisced about happy memories from their youth, and their closeness was beautiful to see. During the show, the host, Farooq Shaikh asked Aditya what he disliked about Aishwarya Rai.

After hearing the question, Aditya grinned and explained that Aishwarya is a very sweet girl but also quite firm and stubborn. The actress responded with a giggle, saying that every brother-sister combination dislikes something about their sibling, which is quite natural.

Who is Aishwarya Rai's brother, Aditya Rai?

Aditya Rai is a Merchant Navy engineer who also co-produced Aishwarya Rai's film Dil Ka Rishta. The film was launched in 2003 and co-written by Brinda Rai, the siblings' mother. Aditya is married to Shrima Rai, a content producer with over 100,000 Instagram followers. The couple has two boys, Shivansh and Vihaan.

Aishwarya Rai is extremely close to her brother, Aditya Rai, and sister-in-law, Shrima Rai. On May 23, 2024, Shrima came to Instagram to excite her admirers by revealing previously unseen photos from her wedding to Aishwarya's brother, Aditya Rai.

We saw Aishwarya Rai twinned with her bhabhi in a golden silk saree, which she matched with a sleeveless top and gold jewellery. In another photo from Aditya and Shrima's wedding reception, Aishwarya looked gorgeous with a powder blue sequined saree and matching top.

