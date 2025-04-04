user
WWE: Top 5 Wrestlers that Triple H Fumbled with poor bookings

WWE: Despite refreshing the company’s creative direction, Triple H has had his fair share of failures in booking. Here are five wrestlers who suffered under his leadership due to questionable creative decisions.

Published: Apr 4, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

WWE: Triple H has been praised for his creative vision since taking over WWE’s creative reins. However, not every decision has been a masterstroke. While he has contributed to the growth of numerous superstars, some promising talents have fallen victim to inconsistent or poor booking. From boring storylines to wasted potential, these are five wrestlers who deserved better.

1. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss was once one of WWE’s most interesting characters, excelling in both her “Goddess” persona and her out of the box alliance with Bray Wyatt’s Fiend. However, once Wyatt was released and later returned, Bliss was left in limbo. Despite strong in-ring skills and undeniable charisma, she was repeatedly a victim of directionless storylines.

Under Triple H’s leadership, Bliss was teased for a dark transformation, only for it to chalk out with no resolution. She was reduced to being a supporting act rather than a top performer. Given her popularity, she deserved a more intriguing arc.

2. Karrion Kross

Triple H personally re-signed Karrion Kross in 2022 after Vince McMahon’s disastrous handling of his main roster debut. Fans expected a monster push given his dominant NXT run. Instead, Kross has been fighting in the midcard despite his intimidating presence.

Feuds with Drew McIntyre and Rey Mysterio lacked any real substance, and Kross was handled poorly. His character’s aura of destruction was never given its potential

3. Johnny Gargano 

Gargano’s return to WWE was welcome, especially given his legacy as one of NXT’s greatest performers. Yet, under Triple H, he has been aimlessly moving on the main roster without a concrete direction.

DIY’s reunion with Tommaso Ciampa was nostalgic, but it lacked any strong narrative. Instead of being a major player in the Intercontinental or US title scene, Gargano has been used making his presence feel insignificant compared to his NXT days.

4. LA Knight

LA Knight’s charisma and crowd reactions should have made him an instant main-eventer. However, WWE initially hesitated, placing him in feuds with midcard talent rather than building on his momentum.

Fans rallied behind Knight despite WWE’s reluctance, forcing Triple H to finally push him into the title picture. While he is now in a better position, WWE wasted initial months failing to recognize what the audience already knew: Knight was money.

5. Shayna Baszler

Baszler was once booked as a force in NXT, but her main roster run under Triple H’s regime has been inconsistent. While she had a brief moment of resurgence with Ronda Rousey, she was never treated as the unstoppable force that once ran through the NXT women’s division.

Her momentum was halted multiple times due to poor feuds, and instead of being a top-tier competitor, she often found herself in meaningless tag teams or filler matches. Baszler deserved a true monster push, but WWE never fully committed.

