'Stop playing victim card'- Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for her statement on leaving Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra was trolled for comment on her exit from Bollywood. On a podcast, the actress discussed her reasons for moving her focus to Hollywood for the first time.

Priyanka Chopra, who made her Tamil film debut with Thamizhan in 2002, landed major Bollywood movies such as Hero: The Story of a Spy, Andaaz, and others during the 2000s. Priyanka has represented India on many worldwide forums and made a niche for herself in Hollywood.

With her 2012 single In My City, she made her music business debut in Hollywood. While many felt it was a natural move for Priyanka after making a big name in Bollywood, the actress claimed in a recent podcast that she relocated to the United States because she had "conflict with individuals."

Priyanka Chopra admitted to Dax Shepard that she moved to Hollywood because Bollywood producers were "not casting" her and blamed business "politics." Her statements, however, did not go over well with many, who ridiculed her and said, "STOP playing the victim card again."

A user wrote, "I LIKE PRIYANKA CHOPRA. But let's be honest PC didn't move to US because of bad politics in Bollywood. Bcz it happens in every INDUSTRY. Waise it's not her fault. First because vo (brown)- Indian hai toh it's necessary to play the victim in today's Woke America to grow in Hollywood," a user commented. Another stated, "Last time she said comfortable is boring so she decided to go to hollywood now this? What she trying to say exactly?"

A third mention read, "and the victim card is out once again priyanka chopra signed Quantico in 2014. she did gunday with yrf in 2014. DDD and Bajirao mastani in 2015. also signed Bharat opposite salman and left the movie halfway bcuz she got another hollywood cameo but she was pushed into the corner."

Some social media users even questioned her appearance on Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan.' "Then why she has to appear on Koffee with Karan , if Karan has distroyed her career what’s the point coming in his show??" read a comment.

Another said, "But the truth is, she still went back to koffee with Karan after years, putting up a “all good between us” …. For what? Eventually, giving in to the pressure of being in some/that circle??? And never admitting what happened. She has still not names anyone btw."

What was Priyanka Chopra's statement?

During a conversation with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, Priyanka revealed, "I was being pushed into a corner in the industry. I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, and I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break. This music thing allowed me to go into another part of the world, not crave the movies I didn't want to get but I would be required to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn't feel like I wanted to do it."

Priyanka's remark sparked outrage on the internet. Kangana Ranaut also praised her Fashion co-star, blaming filmmaker Karan Johar for the situation. Not just her. many went gaga over Priyanka's statement and called her "She Is A Phoenix." A portion of the Internet also praised the actress for recognising fellow Bollywood actresses who had worked on Hollywood productions and paved the way. During the podcast, Priyanka Chopra mentioned Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, as well as late actors Irrfan Khan and Om Puri.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front:

Citadel is Priyanka Chopra's next project, a multi-series produced by India, Italy, and Mexico that also stars Richard Madden and will be directed by the Russo Brothers. She will also star in the film Love Again, alongside Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, is the actress's next Bollywood film.

Priyanka Chopra is also a technology investor and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. She also owns Sona, an Indian restaurant in New York. She also established a haircare line.