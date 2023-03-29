Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more

Priyanka Chopra recently stated that she had frozen her eggs in her 30s on her mother's advice. Last year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the actors creating a name for herself in the West. She will next be seen as the female lead in the Russo Brothers' Citadel. She also has a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti was born through surrogacy in early 2022.

On a recent podcast, the actress disclosed that she had stored her eggs after consulting with her mother, an obstetrician-gynaecologist. She also stated that the biological clock exists and that freezing eggs is a method of removing it's power.

“I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties, and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career,” she said interview with Dax Shephard for a podcast.

Also Read: Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

Priyanka also revealed, "I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’just do it'.”

She added, “My mom had said this to me, and I did it myself. I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is for real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35, carry to term, and all of that, especially with women that have been working all our lives. But science is at such an amazing place right now where if you can afford it, I tell people you save money for a car, do it for this Christmas, this is the best gift you will give yourself because you are taking the power of your biological clock. You can work for till however long, your eggs will be of the same age as when you froze them.”

So, what exactly is egg freezing?

The process of freezing one or more unfertilised eggs to conserve them for future use is known as oocyte cryopreservation. In the laboratory, the eggs are thawed and fertilised to create embryos that can be implanted in a woman's uterus.

Know the process of egg freezing:

A fertility doctor will initially do a medical evaluation that includes hormone testing and a transvaginal ultrasound to determine your ovarian reserve or the number of eggs in your ovaries. According to specialists, the egg-freezing procedure takes 2-3 weeks to finish. It entails stimulating the ovaries to develop eggs with your menstrual cycle to get beneficial outcomes.

Following that, stimulation injections are used to assist and encourage the ovaries to generate numerous eggs throughout a cycle. Following that, your ovaries are harvested for eggs, known as egg retrieval.

Also Read: 'Obnoxious, jealous, mean...' Kangana Ranaut blasts Karan Johar

Later, using a transvaginal ultrasound probe, the doctor inserts a needle into your follicles with ultrasound guidance.According to doctors, the amount of eggs recovered is determined by age, with ovarian reserve and age being the two most critical determinants.

Important benefits of egg freezing:

Fertility anxiety: One of the most common benefits of egg freezing is a sense of calm or relaxation. Because our biology does not always follow our chosen timeframe, some women have "fertility anxiety"—the sense that their fertility is falling, yet they cannot have a baby right now.

Give you time to find the right partner: Egg freezing may be a good idea for single women since fertility concerns may prevent them from finding the perfect person or force them to settle for someone they're not sure about.

Egg freezing can protect your eggs from disease: This is one of the advantages of egg freezing for women suffering from cancer, endometriosis, or other disorders affecting their eggs, ovaries, or reproductive systems.

Side effects of egg freezing:

According to experts, many women experience cramps, bloating, constipation, and vaginal spotting on the first day following retrieval. Many women have discomfort, stomach pain, fainting or lightheadedness, or profuse vaginal bleeding, which the physicians claim will go away after a week.

Additional undesirable side effects include:

Swings in mood

Headaches

Gaining weight

Bloating

Extra hormones, according to doctors, can cause these symptoms. But, if the symptoms persist, you should immediately see a doctor. Eventually, the mature eggs that were successfully recovered will be frozen through a procedure known as vitrification within a few hours following egg retrieval.