Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more

    Priyanka Chopra recently stated that she had frozen her eggs in her 30s on her mother's advice. Last year, Priyanka and Nick welcomed daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 7:46 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra is one of the actors creating a name for herself in the West. She will next be seen as the female lead in the Russo Brothers' Citadel. She also has a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Malti was born through surrogacy in early 2022. 

    On a recent podcast, the actress disclosed that she had stored her eggs after consulting with her mother, an obstetrician-gynaecologist. She also stated that the biological clock exists and that freezing eggs is a method of removing it's power.

    “I felt such freedom, I did it in my early thirties, and I could continue on an ambitious warpath, I wanted to achieve, and I wanted to get to a certain place in my career,” she said interview with Dax Shephard for a podcast.

    Also Read: Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

    Priyanka also revealed, "I had not met the person I wanted to have children with. So, with that anxiety-inducing, and with my mom who is an ob-gyn (obstetrician-gynaecologist) going, ’just do it'.”

    She added, “My mom had said this to me, and I did it myself. I tell all my younger friends that the biological clock is for real. It gets so much harder to get pregnant after 35, carry to term, and all of that, especially with women that have been working all our lives. But science is at such an amazing place right now where if you can afford it, I tell people you save money for a car, do it for this Christmas, this is the best gift you will give yourself because you are taking the power of your biological clock. You can work for till however long, your eggs will be of the same age as when you froze them.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    So, what exactly is egg freezing?
    The process of freezing one or more unfertilised eggs to conserve them for future use is known as oocyte cryopreservation. In the laboratory, the eggs are thawed and fertilised to create embryos that can be implanted in a woman's uterus.

    Know the process of egg freezing:
    A fertility doctor will initially do a medical evaluation that includes hormone testing and a transvaginal ultrasound to determine your ovarian reserve or the number of eggs in your ovaries. According to specialists, the egg-freezing procedure takes 2-3 weeks to finish. It entails stimulating the ovaries to develop eggs with your menstrual cycle to get beneficial outcomes.

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more RBA

    Following that, stimulation injections are used to assist and encourage the ovaries to generate numerous eggs throughout a cycle. Following that, your ovaries are harvested for eggs, known as egg retrieval. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    Also Read: 'Obnoxious, jealous, mean...' Kangana Ranaut blasts Karan Johar

    Later, using a transvaginal ultrasound probe, the doctor inserts a needle into your follicles with ultrasound guidance.According to doctors, the amount of eggs recovered is determined by age, with ovarian reserve and age being the two most critical determinants.

    Important benefits of egg freezing:

    Fertility anxiety: One of the most common benefits of egg freezing is a sense of calm or relaxation. Because our biology does not always follow our chosen timeframe, some women have "fertility anxiety"—the sense that their fertility is falling, yet they cannot have a baby right now.

    Give you time to find the right partner: Egg freezing may be a good idea for single women since fertility concerns may prevent them from finding the perfect person or force them to settle for someone they're not sure about.

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more RBA

    Egg freezing can protect your eggs from disease: This is one of the advantages of egg freezing for women suffering from cancer, endometriosis, or other disorders affecting their eggs, ovaries, or reproductive systems.

    Side effects of egg freezing:
    According to experts, many women experience cramps, bloating, constipation, and vaginal spotting on the first day following retrieval. Many women have discomfort, stomach pain, fainting or lightheadedness, or profuse vaginal bleeding, which the physicians claim will go away after a week.

    Additional undesirable side effects include:

    • Swings in mood
    • Headaches
    • Gaining weight
    • Bloating

    Extra hormones, according to doctors, can cause these symptoms. But, if the symptoms persist, you should immediately see a doctor. Eventually, the mature eggs that were successfully recovered will be frozen through a procedure known as vitrification within a few hours following egg retrieval.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 7:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha soon? Aam Aadmi Party MP reveals details vma

    Is Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha soon? Aam Aadmi Party MP reveals details

    Ravanasura trailer OUT: 'Blockbuster loading...' say fans on 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's powerful avatar vma

    Ravanasura trailer OUT: 'Blockbuster loading...' say fans on 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's powerful avatar

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit vma

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit

    Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood' vma

    Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

    Jungkook X Calvin Klein: Fans praise 'handsome golden maknae' as he becomes the new face of brand vma

    Jungkook X Calvin Klein: Fans praise 'handsome golden maknae' as he becomes the new face of brand

    Recent Stories

    3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer vma

    3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer

    3 nutritious snacking options for your movie night at home vma

    3 nutritious snacking options for your movie night at home

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Daily Horoscope for March 29 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 29, 2023: Aries, Virgo should be careful; good day for Leo

    Numerology Prediction for March 29 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for March 29, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon