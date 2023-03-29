Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne'

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a new clip and poster from Mani Ratnam's magnum film Ponniyin Selvan 2. "Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne!" wrote Aishwarya prior to the release of the trailer

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne' RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 8:09 AM IST

    Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam's passion project, is set to hit theatres in April. The creators of the epic drama kicked off the film's advertising by releasing the first track, 'Aga Naga,' a few days ago. The movie's official trailer and music are to be released during a gala ceremony on March 29, Wednesday, at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

    Ponniyin Selvan 2's creators have begun releasing exclusive preview snippets from the film on social media before the trailer's release. On Tuesday night, the PlayStation 2 team released the long-awaited sneak peek video for the character Nandini, played by former Miss World and acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rai. Nandini is seen in the footage gazing away, with a weird, even frightened expression.

    Also Read: Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

    She is most renowned for her heavenly features, unrivalled charm, and, most importantly, her extraordinarily brilliant and devious intellect. The popular actress is dressed in green ethnic clothing with ancient gold temple jewellery accessories, long hair, and traditional make-up. 

    Also Read: Is Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha soon? Aam Aadmi Party MP reveals details

    In Ponniyin Selvan 2, moviegoers can expect to see Aishwarya Rai's excellent performance as the much-loved character on the big screen for the second time.

    About Ponniyin Selvan 2
    Ponniyin Selvan is a collaboration between Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The core cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 will return in the second chapters, featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others. Together with the original ensemble, a few well-known actors are anticipated to appear in the sequel to Mani Ratnam's magnum work. AR Rahman has written songs and a unique music for the project, which is said to include seven soundtracks. The director of photography is Ravi Varman.

    Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne' RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film's first act tells the story of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman's childhood. The period drama's second instalment will be released on April 28, 2023.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 8:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more RBA

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more

    Is Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha soon? Aam Aadmi Party MP reveals details vma

    Is Parineeti Chopra marrying Raghav Chadha soon? Aam Aadmi Party MP reveals details

    Ravanasura trailer OUT: 'Blockbuster loading...' say fans on 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's powerful avatar vma

    Ravanasura trailer OUT: 'Blockbuster loading...' say fans on 'Mass Maharaja' Ravi Teja's powerful avatar

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit vma

    'Racist, bizarre...' Fans roast American sit-com Big Bang Theory for 'demeaning jokes' on Madhuri Dixit

    Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood' vma

    Fans laud Priyanka Chopra for revealing 'black secret' of 'corrupt Bollywood'

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more RBA

    Priyanka Chopra froze her eggs in 30s: Know what egg freezing is, the process, benefits, side effects and more

    3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer vma

    3 hydrating face serums that are apt additions to skincare regime this summer

    3 nutritious snacking options for your movie night at home vma

    3 nutritious snacking options for your movie night at home

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Agniveers would need to first walk 'Agnipath' of 4-year celibacy to aim for regular Army job

    Daily Horoscope for March 29 2023 Aries Gemini Leo Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for March 29, 2023: Aries, Virgo should be careful; good day for Leo

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon