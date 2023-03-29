Ponniyin Selvan 2: Aishwarya Rai as vicious Nandini says, 'Cholas will be back to fight for the throne'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a new clip and poster from Mani Ratnam's magnum film Ponniyin Selvan 2. "Fire in their eyes. Love in their hearts. Blood on their swords. The Cholas will be back to fight for the throne!" wrote Aishwarya prior to the release of the trailer

Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second part of acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam's passion project, is set to hit theatres in April. The creators of the epic drama kicked off the film's advertising by releasing the first track, 'Aga Naga,' a few days ago. The movie's official trailer and music are to be released during a gala ceremony on March 29, Wednesday, at Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

Ponniyin Selvan 2's creators have begun releasing exclusive preview snippets from the film on social media before the trailer's release. On Tuesday night, the PlayStation 2 team released the long-awaited sneak peek video for the character Nandini, played by former Miss World and acclaimed actress Aishwarya Rai. Nandini is seen in the footage gazing away, with a weird, even frightened expression.

She is most renowned for her heavenly features, unrivalled charm, and, most importantly, her extraordinarily brilliant and devious intellect. The popular actress is dressed in green ethnic clothing with ancient gold temple jewellery accessories, long hair, and traditional make-up.

In Ponniyin Selvan 2, moviegoers can expect to see Aishwarya Rai's excellent performance as the much-loved character on the big screen for the second time.

About Ponniyin Selvan 2

Ponniyin Selvan is a collaboration between Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. The core cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 will return in the second chapters, featuring Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and others. Together with the original ensemble, a few well-known actors are anticipated to appear in the sequel to Mani Ratnam's magnum work. AR Rahman has written songs and a unique music for the project, which is said to include seven soundtracks. The director of photography is Ravi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film's first act tells the story of Chola prince Arulmozhi Varman's childhood. The period drama's second instalment will be released on April 28, 2023.