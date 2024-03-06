Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Statue of Unity': Akshay Kumar to present documentary on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will host the documentary 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek'. Anand L Rai directed the documentary, which will debut on History TV18 on March 8.

    Statue of Unity': Akshay Kumar to present documentary on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 2:16 PM IST

    Akshay Kumar, a Bollywood actor, will present Anand L Rai's documentary 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek'. It honours Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and documents the creation of the world's tallest statue. The documentary, which will debut on History TV18 on March 8.

    The 40-minute video, presented by actor Akshay Kumar, praises the spirit of togetherness and pays respect to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of united India, who oversaw the union of 562 fractured princely republics into one nation following independence.

    Speaking about presenting the documentary, Akshay said, "Being part of 'Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' has been an incredibly humbling experience for me. It's about honouring the great spirit of unity that resonates within every Indian. Sardar Patel's vision and leadership continue to inspire us, reminding us of the strength that comes from our unity as a nation. I hope this documentary serves as a reminder of our shared heritage and the power of coming together for a common purpose."

    Also Read: Alia Bhatt slammed for carrying leather bag amid backing 'Poacher'

    The video also features comments from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who conceived of this project while serving as Gujarat Chief Minister. It follows the careful process of creating the Statue of Unity, commencing in 2013 when Gujarat's then-Chief Minister, Modi, stated his ambition to remember Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and laid the foundation stone in Kevadia. The voyage concluded with the erection of the world's tallest monument, standing at 182 metres and representing the entire number of seats in Gujarat's State Legislative Assembly.

    Also Read: In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ahan Shetty and others attend Gucci's event

    In addition to some lesser-known disclosures, the documentary focuses on a unique idea offered by Prime Minister Modi. He describes a unique strategy he used to gather iron for the monument, in which over 600,000 villages gave one ancient iron farming implement apiece, evocative of Sardar Patel's appeal to farmers during the independence campaign. Similarly, earth from around the country was used in the statue's construction, representing unity in its production.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Furthermore, the video shows success stories and examples of empowerment among people who have benefitted from the initiative, resulting in their town being a popular tourist attraction.

    Aanand L Rai, the documentary's director, added, "Revolutions are created by people when they come together for a bigger purpose, guided by visionaries who lead and inspire. Sardar Patel was one such visionary who advocated the significance of unity in nation-building. The film reflects on the legacy of the pioneer of united India and showcases the inspiring transformation of Gujarat’s humble Kevadia into an international tourist destination.”

    ‘Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek’ will premiere on History TV18 on March 8, 2024, at 8 pm.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post RKK

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth RKK

    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta claims actor's death is more than suicide, asks CBI to uncover truth

    Ameesha Patel fails to appear in court for cheating and cheque bounce case, gets final warning RKK

    Ameesha Patel fails to appear in court for Rs 2.5 crore cheating and cheque bounce case, gets final warning

    Laapataa Ladies: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria praises Kiran Rao's film ATG

    Laapataa Ladies: Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria praises Kiran Rao's film

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post NIR

    Nivetha Pethuraj addresses rumours regarding financial affairs, personal relationships; see post

    Recent Stories

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post RKK

    'RC 16': Janhvi Kapoor to star with Ram Charan in upcoming film, team shares announcement post

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more gcw

    Realme 12+ 5G with 5000mAh battery launched in India; Check out features, price & more

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sole indelible ink provider reaches 70% production mark AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Sole indelible ink provider reaches 70% production mark

    Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was angry with event presenter anr

    Why Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was angry with event presenter

    cricket IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala osf

    IND vs ENG, 5th Test: India aims for 4-1 series win over England on Ashwin's 100th Test in Dharamsala

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon