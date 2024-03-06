Alia Bhatt slammed for carrying leather bag amid backing 'Poacher'

Entertainment
Alia Bhatt attended Gucci's event and was seen carrying a leather bag which did not go well with the netizens.
Alia Bhatt recently produced the film 'Poacher' which was about smuggling and harming elephants.
Netizens took to social media and termed Alia a 'hypocrite' as she carried a $2800 bag made of calf leather.
One user wrote, "Lmao, rich people and hypocrisy are a match made in heaven."
Another wrote, “This needs to be amplified louder. I am sick of celebrities and their hypocrisy. She produces 'Poacher' and will flaunt these as clout to get awards."
"On the other hand, she is using calf leather. Not using but PROMOTING! I am done with these celebs and their ‘activism," he continued.