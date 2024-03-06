Entertainment

Alia Bhatt slammed for carrying leather bag amid backing 'Poacher'

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Alia Bhatt gets slammed on social media

Alia Bhatt attended Gucci's event and was seen carrying a leather bag which did not go well with the netizens.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Alia Bhatt gets slammed on social media

Alia Bhatt recently produced the film 'Poacher' which was about smuggling and harming elephants.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Alia Bhatt gets slammed on social media

Netizens took to social media and termed Alia a 'hypocrite' as she carried a $2800 bag made of calf leather.

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Netizens troll Alia Bhatt

One user wrote, "Lmao, rich people and hypocrisy are a match made in heaven."

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Netizens troll Alia Bhatt

Another wrote, “This needs to be amplified louder. I am sick of celebrities and their hypocrisy. She produces 'Poacher' and will flaunt these as clout to get awards."

Image credits: Virender Chawla

Netizens troll Alia Bhatt

"On the other hand, she is using calf leather. Not using but PROMOTING! I am done with these celebs and their ‘activism," he continued.

Image credits: instagram
Find Next One