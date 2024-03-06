In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ahan Shetty and others attend Gucci's event

Last night, Gucci hosted a special event to celebrate Ancora - the Spring Summer 2024 collection.

The Gucci event took place at the Jio World Plaza and many top celebrities were invited for the same.

Alia Bhatt

Gucci's global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt wore a classy all-black pant suit, left her hair open, and completed her look with a statement neckpiece.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma looked classy as he was seen wearing a loose black jacket, palazzo denim jeans, and shoes.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh was spotted wearing a white shirt, black high-waisted shorts, tights, and a shimmering jacket.

Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, donned a white T-shirt under a coffee jacket, black slacks, and brown shoes.

Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan donned a sparkling red dress with came with a white shirt, black tie, and black heels.

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina looked dapper as he opted for a white shirt, wide-legged black slacks, and matching shoes.