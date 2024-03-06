Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In pictures: Alia Bhatt, Rakul Preet Singh, Ahan Shetty and others attend Gucci's event

    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 11:22 AM IST

    Last night, Gucci hosted a special event to celebrate Ancora - the Spring Summer 2024 collection.

    article_image1

    The Gucci event took place at the Jio World Plaza and many top celebrities were invited for the same.

    article_image2

    Alia Bhatt

    Gucci's global brand ambassador Alia Bhatt wore a classy all-black pant suit, left her hair open, and completed her look with a statement neckpiece.

    article_image3

    Vijay Varma

    Vijay Varma looked classy as he was seen wearing a loose black jacket, palazzo denim jeans, and shoes. 

    article_image4

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh was spotted wearing a white shirt, black high-waisted shorts, tights, and a shimmering jacket.

    article_image5

    Ahan Shetty

    Suniel Shetty's son, Ahan Shetty, donned a white T-shirt under a coffee jacket, black slacks, and brown shoes. 

    article_image6

    Radhika Madan

    Radhika Madan donned a sparkling red dress with came with a white shirt, black tie, and black heels.

    article_image7

    Vedang Raina

    Vedang Raina looked dapper as he opted for a white shirt, wide-legged black slacks, and matching shoes. 

