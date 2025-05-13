synopsis
- The mortal remains of Sridevi arrived at Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala, Mumbai, where her Bollywood colleagues and fans will pay last respects to the actor from 9.30am to 12.30pm.
With flowers in their hands and a prayer for their screen idol on their lips, thousands of fans today joined Sridevi's family and friends to pay their last respects at a hall where her body was placed ahead of the funeral. The body of the late actor, who died in Dubai on Saturday, was kept at the Celebration Sports Club, minutes away from her residence Green Acres in Lokhandwala.