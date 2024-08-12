Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun

Monday, August 12, Netflix released the ‘Welcome Players’ teaser and player numbers. The players are shown with their backs to the camera in the same green jacket. Gi-hun returns when the numbers rise to 456, but with new goals. The show says “The Real Game Begins”.

The anticipation for the second season of Netflix's massively successful comedy Squid Game grows while enthusiasm stays high. Days after the show's premiere date was revealed, a short teaser was released, revealing the return of Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), the single survivor and winner from the previous segment. The 30-second teaser also foreshadows the entrance of a fresh group of contestants fighting for the massive prize money.

On Monday, August 12, Netflix released the 'Welcome Players' teaser and showed the player numbers. It starts with the players clothed in the same green jacket, their backs to the camera. As the numbers rise to 456, Gi-hun may return as a player, but with other goals in mind. "The Real Game Begins" is the show's message.

“Players, it’s almost time. SQUID GAME: SEASON 2 arrives december 26,” Netflix wrote in the caption.

Fans went crazy over the teaser video, with many getting ecstatic to witness the deadly games. A fan wrote, “First one was for survival, now is for vengeance,” while another commented, “Yay!!!!. I have been waiting for long. Netflix.”

“I’m so happy, I’ve been waiting for this season for a long time, I thank the Squid game team,” another comment read.

What to expect from Squid Game 2?

The second season is expected to continue where the first ended, with Gi-hun winning. Instead of accepting the cash and travelling to the United States, he remains in Korea and returns to the game. In the Season 1 climax, he receives another offer to participate in the secret survival game, which he tactically accepts with a fresh resolution.

Netflix has recently announced the second and third seasons of Squid Game. The second portion will be released in December of this year, with the last instalment scheduled for 2025. In a letter to all fans, director Hwang Dong Hyuk said, "Seong Gi-hun, who vowed revenge at the end of Season 1, returns and rejoins the game." Will he succeed in exacting his revenge? Front Man isn't an easy opponent this time around. The intense conflict between their two universes will continue throughout Season 3, the series conclusion."

