    Viral video: Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses him at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    Actor Tom Cruise received a violent kiss at the Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony. The event video went viral on social media, with many people wondering whether it would have been a greater problem if the roles had been switched.

    Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses star at Paris Olympics 2024; netizens say 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed'
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 1:12 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

    During the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday night, August 11, Hollywood celebrity Tom Cruise executed a stunning stunt by jumping over the top of Stade de France, one of the largest stadiums, and landing on stage. An internet video shows a supporter forcibly kissing Cruise on the cheek at the closing ceremony, as fans rushed him. However, it has aroused much criticism online. In the video, the fan grabs him by the neck and kisses him while recording the scene on her phone.

    Several netizens questioned the female fan's actions. A user on X wrote, "Imagine if the roles were reversed." While another user said, "Cringe. If a man did that to a female celebrity there would be questions." A third user added, "Would hate to see what would happen if the roles were reversed."

    Another comment read, "Imagine if a guy tried the exact same thing with Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande. What a crazy world we live in."

    On Sunday, Tom took to his X account to share a snapshot of himself from the Paris Olympics, clad in a white shirt and black jacket. He wrote in the caption , “Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA.”

    He also uploaded a video of himself holding the Olympic flag by LA28, the official X account for the Los Angeles Olympics.

    Cruise's next film will be Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part 2. The film is set to be released in the United States on May 23, 2025. 

