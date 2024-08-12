Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic? Here's what we know

    In July 2024, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their split, and many fans were devastated by the news. They did not state the reason for their split, but now the actress' social media posts have left the netizens debating over their relationship.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 4:03 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Hardik pandya divorce - A look at his new worth, car collection and more

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have called it quits. The talk about their split began with IPL 2024 and ended with World Cup 2024. After India won the World Cup 2024, they declared their divorce. Hardik and Natasa married in 2020, and in July 2024, they announced their separation. Many others were heartbroken by the news.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Many people sympathised with Hardik Pandya, and Natasa Stankovic bore the brunt of the criticism from netizens for her judgement. Her recent social media activities has renewed interest in their connection. A Reddit member has published a message claiming that Hardik Pandya cheated on Natasa Stankovic. This assumption is based on Natasa's previous social activity. The user posted screenshots of posts liked by Natasa on Instagram.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The posts that have been loved are on 'cheating', 'toxic relationship', and other topics. Thus, netizens are creating crazy predictions. The individual captioned their image, "Natasa Stankovic Liked Reels About Cheating & Emotional Abuse: Apparently Hardik Cheated On Her, Leading To Divorce."

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The tweet has elicited strong emotions, including criticism of the cricketer. However, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have been completely silent on the matter. They have not aired their dirty laundry in public, nor have they revealed the true cause of their divorce.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced on social media that they had amicably chosen to separate ways. He said that they did everything they could to be together, but the choice was taken in the best interests of both parties. They said that the decision was difficult to make. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Natasa and Hardik have a son, Agastya. Natasa recently travelled to Serbia, her homeland, to spend time with her family. She accompanied her son, Agastya. She published a few images, claiming that Agastya had a fantastic time in Serbia. Hardik tweeted images of himself and his kid celebrating their World Cup 2024 victory.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller RKK

    'Kanguva' trailer: Bobby Deol turns villian, Suriya saves the world as they gear up for an action-thriller

    Mufasa The Lion King': Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Aaryan Khan lent their voices for Hindu trailer [WATCH] ATG

    'Mufasa: The Lion King': Shah Rukh Khan, AbRam Khan, Aaryan Khan lent their voices for Hindi trailer [WATCH]

    Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses star at Paris Olympics 2024; netizens say 'Imagine If Roles Were Reversed'

    Viral video: Tom Cruise's female fan forcefully kisses him at Paris Olympics 2024 (WATCH)

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is out now! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date dmn

    4K trailer of 'Manichithrathazhu' is OUT! Mohanlal-Shobana's timeless classic to re-release on THIS date

    He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership ATG

    'He promised he'll...', Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Chan were to open a Chinese restaurant in partnership

    Recent Stories

    Credit card basics REVEALED! 13 tips to use it wisely and avoid debt gcw

    Credit card basics REVEALED! 13 tips to use it wisely and avoid debt

    Bengaluru Metro to issue paper tickets for Lalbagh Flower Show on Independence Day 2024 vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL to issue paper tickets for Lalbagh Flower Show on Independence Day; Here's how to get yours

    Illegal arms factory busted in MP: How viral video of woman washing guns led to crackdown (WATCH) anr

    Illegal arms factory busted in MP: How viral video of woman washing guns led to crackdown (WATCH)

    Kanguva Trailer OUT 7 reasons to watch Suriya, Bobby Deol's film RBA

    Kanguva Trailer OUT: 7 reasons to watch Suriya, Bobby Deol's film

    football Barcelona vs Monaco: Club Friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups scr

    Barcelona vs Monaco: Club Friendly live stream, schedule, fixture and probable lineups

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon