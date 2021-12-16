  • Facebook
    Spider-Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide

    Some essential and Spider-Man: No Way Home scenes have been leaked on social media. The first leaked version of Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland film is on torrent sites on December 16
     

    Bangalore, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 4:29 PM IST
    Tom Holland’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the year's most anticipated movies. Also, it is almost impossible to stay away from spoilers and leaked footage on social media. According to news reports, many leaked pictures and videos from the film has taken social media by storm ahead of the film. Ahead of the film’s worldwide release on December 17 and India premiere on December 16, many scenes from the movie have been doing the rounds on Twitter which has also got some fans dodging social media for major spoilers.

    Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the target of leaks for the past few weeks. Earlier, a trailer had leaked, pushing the Studios to plug all the spoilers about the film, and an official trailer release followed soon. Now, ahead of film’s official release in theatre, many scenes for the movie have been leaked online.

    The movie is also leaked on torrent sites and other networks that enable piracy; most copies are arguably authentic, given the linked screenshots and user comments.

    Some of the scenes have confirmed a major fan theory about the film: the return of previous Spider-Men from the old trilogies. Actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are guaranteed to be in the new Spider-Man film and fight alongside Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. One scene shows the battle between the previous villains like Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard. 

    These leaked scenes assure that the movie will be fun with the returning cast and actors Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon and others.

