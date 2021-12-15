Spider-Man: No Way Home: 7 reasons why should you spend money on Tom Holland, Zendaya's film

Spider-Man: No Way Home is a highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie that will release in India tomorrow, December 16. While fans are excited about the film; here we got 7 reasons why you should watch it in the big-screen

Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to hit the Indian theatres on December 16. This new Spider-Man film is one of the most anticipated films of the year and the Marvel Universe. Last night we saw Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Jacob Batalon and many more walking on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was held in Los Angeles.



After watching the trailer fans could not be more enthusiastic to see what is next for the happenings of Spider-Man and how the trilogy will potentially wrap up his story.



Tom Holland: The actor, Tom Holland was an unknown when he landed the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, in the MCU. He quickly proved himself to be the best person for the job. And now, Tom Holland has become one of the standout players in MCU and has made the character his own.

Star cast: Besides Tom Holland playing Peter Parker's role, this film brings back Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Stephen Strange. Hollywood actress Zendaya plays the role of MJ. The film also features Marissa Tomei and Jon Favreau. ALSO READ; Spider-Man 3: Marvel Studio's Kevin Feige says ‘Keep expectations low’

Return of villains: USP this time are the returning villains from the earlier versions of Spider-Man movies, such as Alfred Molina's Doc Ock, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx's Electro. So, it is surprising that these three characters are alive in the movie. Sandman and the Lizard also survived and may come, but there is a possibility that their narrative bend may also be different from the original film.



New York: Peter Parker and Doctor Strange are New Yorkers; hence many scenes are from the city. However, a few fans are not happy with how little New York has played a role in the film. But, Spider-Man has always felt like New York's hero. In the movie, we can see the uses of a few iconic places in New York.

Doctor Strange: In this film, you can see the mighty Doctor Strange and his capabilities as the Sorcerer Supreme. We all know he is one of the most powerful MCU characters due to his wisdom of the magical arts. He also had one of the most epic combat scenes against Thanos.



Story: The film will dive into the multiverse storyline, but the plot has been unleashing for a while due to subtle hints in earlier MCU projects. Another important thing to remember is that Peter and MJ are now a couple.

