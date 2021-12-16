Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch asks fans NOT to give spoilers

‘Doctor Strange’, Benedict Cumberbatch has given a warning to the Spidey fans regarding spoilers. Here is what he said.

The much-awaited film of the year, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has hit the Indian theatres today, on Thursday, December 16. The Marvel Studios’ film will be released in the United States of America tomorrow, on December 17. The makers of the movie held a premiere on December 14 in Los Angeles, California.

During the film’s premiere, actor Benedict Cumberbatch had a request for the fans of the superhero hero franchise. Benedict Cumberbatch returns in this Spider-Man film as the role of Doctor Strange, a role he has played in various Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, including Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and now Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next solo film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is expected to release in the coming year, 2022.

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Homecoming’ trilogy comes to an end with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. After the multiverse is unleashed, the film shows Spider-Man played by Tom Holland fighting off several villains including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Spider-Man: No Way Home was premiered this week and social media is already flooding with its reviews. Ahead of its official release, Benedict Cumberbatch has cautioned those who have already watched the film or are planning to watch it soon, to not spoil it for others. The 45-year-old actor was at the movie’s red carpet premiere event when he reportedly urged the fans to “not spoil” the film for others by giving spoilers on social media. He referred to the course of events that take place in the film which are highly tempting for the fans to share with others after watching it.

Benedict Cumberbatch said that he understands that fans want to share details about the film with their fans, understanding how hard it is to not do so, adding that he does not plan to share any details with his friends about the movie, requesting fans to join him in not giving spoilers as well.

Jon Watts has directed the final part of the Spider-Man Homecoming’ trilogy – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The film stars Tom Holland in the lead role and features other actors - Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei, among others.