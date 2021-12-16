  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch asks fans NOT to give spoilers

    ‘Doctor Strange’, Benedict Cumberbatch has given a warning to the Spidey fans regarding spoilers. Here is what he said.

    Spider Man No Way Home: Benedict Cumberbatch Asks Fans Not to give spoilers drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Dec 16, 2021, 9:19 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The much-awaited film of the year, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has hit the Indian theatres today, on Thursday, December 16. The Marvel Studios’ film will be released in the United States of America tomorrow, on December 17. The makers of the movie held a premiere on December 14 in Los Angeles, California.

    During the film’s premiere, actor Benedict Cumberbatch had a request for the fans of the superhero hero franchise. Benedict Cumberbatch returns in this Spider-Man film as the role of Doctor Strange, a role he has played in various Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films, including Avengers: Endgame, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War, Thor: Ragnarok, and now Spider-Man: No Way Home. His next solo film ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ is expected to release in the coming year, 2022.

    Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Homecoming’ trilogy comes to an end with ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. After the multiverse is unleashed, the film shows Spider-Man played by Tom Holland fighting off several villains including Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and more, attend the premiere

    Spider-Man: No Way Home was premiered this week and social media is already flooding with its reviews. Ahead of its official release, Benedict Cumberbatch has cautioned those who have already watched the film or are planning to watch it soon, to not spoil it for others. The 45-year-old actor was at the movie’s red carpet premiere event when he reportedly urged the fans to “not spoil” the film for others by giving spoilers on social media. He referred to the course of events that take place in the film which are highly tempting for the fans to share with others after watching it.

    ALSO READ: Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere: Tom Holland stops interview as Zendaya enters; watch

    Benedict Cumberbatch said that he understands that fans want to share details about the film with their fans, understanding how hard it is to not do so, adding that he does not plan to share any details with his friends about the movie, requesting fans to join him in not giving spoilers as well. 

    Jon Watts has directed the final part of the Spider-Man Homecoming’ trilogy – ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. The film stars Tom Holland in the lead role and features other actors - Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau and Marisa Tomei, among others.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2021, 9:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why SCJ

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why

    Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; here's what she posted RCB

    Shanaya Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; here's what she posted

    Year Ender 2021 From Shehnaaz Gill to Aryan Khan, check out most searched personalities of year SCJ

    Year-Ender 2021: From Shehnaaz Gill to Aryan Khan, check out most searched personalities of year

    Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji visit Gurudwara on Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra motion photo launch day SCJ

    Alia Bhatt-Ayan Mukerji visit Gurudwara on Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra motion photo launch day

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense? SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense?

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Pat Cummins to sit out due to close COVID contact, Steve Smith to lead Australia again-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test: Cummins to sit out due to close COVID contact, Smith to lead Australia again

    Yearender 2021 Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra arrest Bollywood controversies that shook 2021 drb

    Year-ender 2021: Aryan Khan drug case to Raj Kundra’s arrest, Bollywood controversies that shook 2021

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why SCJ

    Arjun Bijlani feels stars get disrespected, here's why

    YearEnder 2021 Katrina Kaif to Paris Hilton to Varun Dhawan and more celebs who got married this year RCB

    Year-Ender 2021: Katrina Kaif to Paris Hilton to Varun Dhawan and more celebs who got married this year

    YearEnder 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor to Preity Zinta and more celebs who welcomed baby this year RCB

    Year-Ender 2021: Anushka Sharma to Kareena Kapoor to Preity Zinta and more celebs who welcomed baby this year

    Recent Videos

    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon