Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly tracking an $800 million worldwide opening weekend. Massive advance bookings across key markets, including India, have positioned Tom Holland's latest superhero outing for a potentially historic box office debut.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly heading towards one of the biggest openings in cinema history, with early projections estimating an $800 million worldwide opening weekend. If the film reaches that milestone, it would become the second-highest global opening of all time, behind only Avengers: Endgame, which launched with a record-breaking $1.2 billion worldwide in 2019.

The strong projections come after the film posted exceptional advance ticket sales across several international markets, including India, signaling massive audience anticipation for Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker.

Advance Bookings Surge Across Global Markets

According to box office reports, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already generated more than $60 million in advance ticket sales in North America alone. Worldwide pre-sales have reportedly crossed $120 million, putting the superhero film on course for a blockbuster opening.

If current estimates hold, the Marvel film could collect over $300 million during its opening weekend in the United States while surpassing $800 million globally. Such a debut would place it just behind Avengers: Endgame in the list of the biggest worldwide opening weekends ever.

Tom Holland's Return Fuels Massive Demand

Trade analysts have noted that the level of demand for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is virtually unprecedented outside the Avengers franchise. Much of the excitement is driven by Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker following the phenomenal success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became one of the highest-grossing superhero films of all time.

With advance bookings continuing to rise and audience interest remaining strong worldwide, all eyes are now on whether Spider-Man: Brand New Day can live up to expectations and make box office history during its opening weekend.