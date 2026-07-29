Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026. The award recognises his contribution to expanding the global conversation around culturally authentic Indian cinema.

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty will be conferred with the prestigious Leadership in Cinema Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2026 (IFFM). The Leadership in Cinema Award will recognise Shetty's contribution to expanding the global conversation around Indian cinema by championing narratives that are unapologetically rooted, culturally authentic and artistically ambitious, as per a press release.

The 'Kantara' star will attend IFFM 2026 as one of the festival's marquee guests.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (@iffmelbourne)

Reactions to the Honour

Speaking on the recognition, Rishab Shetty said, "I am deeply honoured to receive the Leadership in Cinema Award from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. Storytelling has always been my way of celebrating our culture, our traditions and the communities that inspire us. It is incredibly meaningful to see stories rooted in our heritage resonate with audiences across the world. I look forward to being in Melbourne and celebrating the incredible diversity and strength of Indian cinema with fellow filmmakers and audiences," as quoted by the press release.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange added, "Rishab Shetty represents a new generation of Indian filmmakers whose work is both deeply rooted and globally relevant. Through his singular storytelling voice, he has demonstrated how local stories can transcend borders and connect with audiences everywhere. We are delighted to honour him with the Leadership in Cinema Award and look forward to welcoming him to IFFM 2026."

On The Work Front

Over the past few years, Rishab Shetty has established himself as one of the country's most distinctive cinematic voices through his work, specifically his much-acclaimed 'Kantara' franchise.

On the work front, he will be next seen in the upcoming two-part historical epic 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', produced by Sandeep Singh.

Actress Bhumi Pednekkar recently joined the film's cast. She will portray the legendary warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma alongside Rishab Shetty, who will headline the film in the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The ensemble cast also features Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

Written by Rishi Virmani, the ambitious historical project is scheduled to begin principal photography later this year, with extensive pre-production already underway. (ANI)