Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse: Delhi HC restrains over 100 rogue sites from showing Shubman Gill's film

More than 100 shady websites have lately been forbidden by the Delhi High Court from streaming or hosting the upcoming animated films Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

ALSO READ: PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

In a ruling issued on May 29, Justice C. Hari Shankar ordered the government authorities to make a notification and the internet service providers (ISPs) to prohibit access to certain websites.The movie, which releases on June 2, will feature an Indian Spider-Man (Pavitr Prabhakar is his alter persona), and it will take place in the shared multiverse of parallel realms known as the "Spider-Verse." Pavitr/Indian Spider-Man is voiced in the Hindi version of the movie by cricketer Shubman Gill.

The court order said: “Defendants 1 to 101 (rogue websites), as well as all others acting on their behalf, are restrained from posting, streaming, reproducing, distributing or making available to the public, on their websites, or through the internet, in any manner whatsoever, any cinematograph work/content/program in which the plaintiff has copyright, including the films “Spider-Man: Across The SpiderVerse” and “Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse”.”

After analysing the case, the Court decided that Sony had established a prima facie case, and as a result, it issued an interim injunction order. The Bench summoned the parties involved in the lawsuit and scheduled a hearing with the joint registrar for July 31. Attorneys Sanidhya Rao, Raghav Goyal, Mehr Sidhu, Suhasini Raina, Saikrishna Rajagopal, Ramya Ramkumar, and Anjali Agrawal appeared on behalf of Sony. Nobody was present on behalf of the defendants, as pe reports.

ALSO READ: Hypertension in Young Adults: Why it's important to address and treat early