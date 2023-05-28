Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

    Shah Rukh Khan shared a heartwarming video. The video was about the new Parliament building, which will be inaugurated on Sunday. PM Modi shared his reaction.

    First Published May 28, 2023, 10:22 AM IST

    Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shared a video of the new Parliament Building, gave accolades for the new building. 

    The new building will officially get unveiled today, May 28. Ahead of the inauguration, global icon Shah Rukh Khan shared a video on Twitter. The viral video had stunning visuals of the new building.

    Shah Rukh Khan was poetically describing the Parliament. While he spoke about the new building, the video added a Swades touch to it with the title track of the film playing in the background.

    Sharing the video, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "What a magnificent new home for the people who uphold our Constitution, represent every citizen of this great nation and protect the diversity of her one People @narendramodi ji. A new Parliament building for a New India but with the age-old dream of Glory for India. Jai Hind! #MyParliamentMyPride."

    Giving in a sweet reaction to this viral video post, PM Narendra Modi also responded to the SRK video. He wrote, "Beautifully expressed! The new Parliament building is a symbol of democratic strength and progress. It blends tradition with modernity. #MyParliamentMyPride."

    Besides Shah Rukh, Akshay Kumar also expressed his thoughts on the new Parliament building. Akshay Kumar wrote, "Proud to see the glorious new building of the Parliament. May this forever be an iconic symbol of India’s growth story."

    To which the Prime Minister reacted, "You have conveyed your thoughts very well. Our new Parliament is truly a beacon of our democracy. It reflects nation’s rich heritage and the vibrant aspirations for the future."

