(PHOTOS) Hansika Motwani inspired 8 looks for new brides

Lifestyle
If you have just gotten married and want a sober and elegant look in your in-laws' house, wear a white thread work lehenga like Hansika Motwani, with pearl tassels
Like Hansika, you can wear this type of frilled lehenga in net fabric at a night party, which has detailing on the waist. Wear a strappy blouse and golden jacket with it
Like Hansika Motwani, you can also choose a pastel lehenga in onion color, which has zari work on it. Wear a half sleeves blouse and cutwork chunni with it
Indo Western lehenga is also very much in trend these days. Adopt a completely modern look by wearing a printed blouse with a bottle green pleated skirt
This style of Hansika Motwani will look very beautiful on the new bride. She is wearing a yellow colored flared lehenga. With that, she has draped a red colored blouse
You can wear a maroon colored self-worked net flare lehenga like Hansika at a wedding party or festival. Wear a maroon colored strappy blouse
For a modern and stylish look, you can also choose a sea blue colored flare lehenga instead of dark colors. Carry a sleeveless blouse with it and wear a chiffon shrug
