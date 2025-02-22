Alia Bhatt to Shloka Ambani: Best-dressed celebs at Aadar Jain wedding

Entertainment
Alia looked stunning at Aadar Jain's wedding in a baby pink net saree. She paired it with a matching deep-neck blouse, exuding elegance and charm effortlessly.
Shloka attended with Akash Ambani, wearing a floral organza lehenga, jacket blouse, and emerald jewelry, exuding grace and elegance.
Neetu Kapoor wore a yellow Rajasthani lehenga with multicolor prints, embroidery, and heavy designer jewelry, exuding elegance.
Tina Ambani wore a red Banarasi saree with peacock, and lotus motifs, and a light pink blouse, exuding elegance.
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor's sober look was seen. She chose an off-white pastel lehenga with a Lucknowi pattern, in which she was seen flaunting a lot of simplicity.
Kareena wore a red Ritu Kumar saree with golden floral vines and booties, worth Rs 1,50,000, exuding elegance.
Sister Karishma Kapoor chose a designer golden silk saree. Karishma looked very lovely while entering in her stylish style. Heavy choker and golden clutch completed the look.
