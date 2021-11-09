  • Facebook
    Sooryavanshi Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's movie to enter 100 crore club [DETAILS INSIDE]

    Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s action movie Sooryavanshi is doing amazingly well at the box office worldwide. The movie has entered Rs 100 crore club. Complete details of the same inside.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 4:20 PM IST
    Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's action movie Sooryavanshi is doing well at the worldwide box office. Post enjoying a good weekend at the ticket window, the Rohit Shetty movie has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark globally. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The film was released theatrically on November 5.

    The movie has impressed the critics and its audience. After the first week of the film, the action drama movie crossed the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide. Towards the end of the first week, Sooryavanshi is expected to earn Rs 120 crore, as per a report in Box Office India.  

    Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written saying that the film brings joy, hope, confidence, optimism back. "Emerges a #Diwali gift for the industry RUNS RIOT at #BO on Day 3 Proves *yet again*: Well-made entertainers will NEVER go out of fashion... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr. Total: 77.08 cr. #India biz (sic)", read a part of his tweet.

    To talk about Sooryavnashi's earrings overseas day, three came to a total of $ 3.29 million. On day one, the movie made $ 1.08 million. On day two, it was $ 1.15 million, day three, it was  $ 1.06 million and totalled it was  $ 3.29 million. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Jodi hit or flop? See how their films have performed in past

    The cop thriller movie will be Akshay Kumar's 15th movie which has crossed the 100 crore mark in the domestic market. It is equal to Salman Khan, who also has 15 movies in the club. However, the first 100 crore of the movie for Akshay was  Housefull 2 (2012), Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2 Point 0, Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz. The actor was pretty consistent post his release of Airlift back in 2016. Also read: Katrina Kaif vs Raveena Tandon: Netizens divided between different versions of 'Tip Tip' song

