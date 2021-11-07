Katrina Kaif vs Raveena Tandon: Netizens divided between different versions of 'Tip Tip' song

The new version of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film 'Mohra,' which features Katrina Kaif, was released on November 6 captured everyone's attention due to Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif's finest dance numbers in the much-anticipated recreated version of Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the film Sooryanvanshi are now out, and she did not disappoint fans at all. The new version of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's popular song Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the 1994 film 'Mohra,' which features Katrina Kaif, was released on November 6 captured everyone's attention due to Katrina Kaif.

Tip Tip Song has gotten approximately 20 million views and nearly 1 million likes in just one day since being published on YouTube. On Sunday, Tip Tip Song, sung by music superstars Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, reached number one on YouTube's trending section in the music category.

The new version of 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' had Akshay and Katrina lighting up the screen with their killer movements and hot chemistry. Netizens have different feelings about music. While some loved the new version of the upbeat song, others thought the original, which featured Raveena Tandon and Akshay, was far superior. Take a look at the netizens reactions:

Also Read | Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif’s Jodi hit or flop? See how their films have performed in past

According to these figures plus the thousands of fire emoji comments on YouTube, the song is a smash. Katrina Kaif has left admirers speechless, from displaying her curves in a beautiful silver saree to courting Akshay in the rain. When she danced in a rain-soaked saree, fans were reminded of Katrina's performance in the song Gale Lag Ja from De Dana Dan, which also featured Akshay Kumar. Raveena Tandon's moves in the original song established a very high standard. Fans are pleased that Katrina has faithfully recreated the legendary song. 'Sooryavanshi,' directed by Rohit Shetty and starring Akshay and Katrina, has released in theatres on November 5.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi: 7 reason why you should watch Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif's movie