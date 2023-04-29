Sonam Kapoor becomes only Indian celeb to make starry appearance at King Charles III coronation; know details

Sonam Kapoor has beaten all her contemporaries to become the only Bollywood star who will attend King Charles III's coronation ceremony in London.

Apart from 'Neerja' star Sonam Kapoor who has given many hit films like Raanjhanaa, I Hate Luv Storys, Khoobsurat, Delhi 6, Veere Di Wedding and so on, global hollywood icon Tom Cruise, iconic musician band The Pussycat Dolls, and even comic icon Winnie The Pooh will be part of the coronation of King Charles III.

A number of film and music stars would be performing at King Charles III's coronation, held on May 7. The celebrities include Tom Cruise, the music group The Pussycat Dolls, and even actor Sonam Kapoor.

King Charles III's coronation concert will include star-studded performances and appearances from several renowned and eminent film and music stars on May 7. These include Hollywood star Tom Cruise, musical group The Pussycat Dolls, and even Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor.

As per a report in a leading global entertainment portal, Sonam will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ Sonam lives in London with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son Vayu.

While this will be the first royal appearance of Sonam Kapoor. Tom was a guest at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997. Simultaneously, Winnie The Pooh got invited to a garden party at Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth II's 80th anniversary in 2006. The Pussycat Dolls lead Nicole Scherzinger took part in a pageant in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee last year.

Besides, they will join 'Harleys In Hawaii' song fame Grammy award-winning pop star Katy Perry and noted Hollywood singer Lionel Richie, announced as guests at the event earlier this month. Downtown Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will host proceedings. The proceedings are produced by BBC Studios in London.

"The Service is going to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the role of the Monarch today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release. The coronation is on May 6 and a concert will be organised for May 7.

