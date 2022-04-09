Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's Delhi house robbed: From Rs 1.41 Crore jewellery to cash stolen

The weekend began with some unexpected news for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's fans. The couple's New Delhi home was robbed, cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.41 crore were stolen.

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's New Delhi home was reportedly robbed in February, now police have started an investigation. Sonam's father-in-law Harish Ahuja, mother-in-law Priya Ahuja, and Anand's grandma Sarla Ahuja live in the flat on Delhi's Amrita Shergill Marg. According to ABP Marathi, cash and jewellery worth Rs, 1.41 crore were taken. Sonam's mother-in-law filed a complaint with the Tughlaq Road police station, and their officers are being questioned. According to the report, the Delhi Police interviewed 25 personnel, including 9 caretakers, drivers, gardeners, and other workers.

As per the report, Sonam's mother-in-law was the first to rush to the Tughlaq Road police station to complain about the robbery at their home. With the high-profile nature of the case in mind, senior officers of the Delhi Police promptly took over and constituted investigating units.

Not only the Delhi Police but also the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory Division), are involved in collecting evidence from the crime location, which happens to be Sonam and Anand's Delhi home. Because the case was high-profile, it was kept under wraps. According to reports, the investigation is ongoing, and the perpetrators have yet to be identified.

Sarla Ahuja (grandmother) said in her complaint that she discovered the theft on February 11 when she checked her cabinets for jewellery and cash. On February 23, the complaint was filed. She told the cops that the last time she checked on the jewellery was two years ago.

After receiving the report, the police began investigating the theft at Sonam and Anand's home. They are also reviewing CCTV videos from the previous year to identify any suspects in the case.

Last month, a report stated that Sonam's father-in-company law's was cheated out of Rs 27 crore. In that case, ten persons were arrested. On the other hand, Sonam and Anand are currently in Mumbai and are expecting their first child. Sonam is staying with her father, Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu.

