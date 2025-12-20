Year Ender 2025: 7 Big TV Shows That Failed to Impress and Shut Down Early
In 2025, several TV shows debuted with high expectations but were pulled off air within days. Poor TRP ratings led to heavy financial losses, forcing makers to cancel these shows abruptly.
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4
The fourth season of the popular TV show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' came and went without anyone noticing. People didn't really like this season, so it was taken off the air in just a few days.
Dhaakad Beera
Fans didn't like Colors' hit show 'Dhaakad Beera'. The show was canceled in about five months.
Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai
'Chalo Bulawa Aaya Hai Mata Ne Bulaya Hai' got such bad TRP ratings that it was taken off the air within a few days.
Veer Hanuman
Fans completely rejected the story of 'Veer Hanuman'. People didn't show it much love, so it had to be canceled in a short time.
Dori 2
'Dori 2' is also on this list. The show was a flop, so the makers pulled the plug on it within a few days.
Ishani
The makers had high hopes for 'Ishani', but the show went off the air in a very short time.
Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad
The serial 'Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad' is also on this list. It was also taken off the air by fans within a few days.
