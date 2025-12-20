- Home
In 2025, many actors made their mark as villains in Hindi films. But there are also some Bollywood actors who worked as villains in South Indian movies. Find out about the Bollywood actors who became villains in South films this year
1. Bobby Deol
Bobby Deol played the villain in two Telugu films: 'Daku Maharaj' and 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. While both movies flopped, his powerful acting was highly praised by critics.
2. Emraan Hashmi
Emraan Hashmi made his South debut in 2025 as the antagonist in 'They Call Him OG'. The film didn't do well, but Emraan's portrayal of the villain won everyone over.
3. Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal entered Tamil cinema with Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life'. He played a negative role that was well-received, but unfortunately, the movie was a disaster at the box office.
4. Sohail Khan
Sohail Khan debuted in Telugu cinema with 'Arjun Son of Vaijayanti' in 2025. He played the villain, but the film flopped and his character didn't receive much appreciation.
5. Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan played a negative cameo role in the 2025 Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie'. His role wasn't particularly liked, and the film also ended up being a flop at the box office.
6. Mahesh Manjrekar
Mahesh Manjrekar, known for villain roles, acted in three South films in 2025: 'Thug Life', 'Coolie', and 'The Devil'. 'The Devil' was a hit, but the other two flopped.
