Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 15: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar has been performing exceptionally well since its release in theaters on December 5. The spy thriller has received a tremendous response from the audience
Audiences are flocking to watch Aditya Dhar's directorial, Dhurandhar. The film has been at the box office for two weeks, yet its earning pace hasn't slowed down.
Dhurandhar Box Office Update
According to Sacnilk's latest update, Dhurandhar earned ₹14.74 Cr by 9 PM on Friday. This brings the film's total collection to ₹475.24 Cr.
1st Week Collection
The film earned ₹207.25 crore in its first week, breaking Pushpa 2's record. It showed growth in its second week, reaching ₹253.25 crore, and is expected to cross ₹480 crore.
Dhurandhar now faces box office competition with the release of the Hollywood film Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron's movie is one of this year's most anticipated films.
About The Movie
Dhurandhar is a spy thriller set in Pakistan, with Ranveer playing an Indian spy who infiltrates a terror network in Lyari. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan.
Production
The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande's Jio Studios and Aditya and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios.
Sequel Released For Production
In this two-part film, Ranveer plays a spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang in Pakistan. The sequel is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026.
