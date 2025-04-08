PM celebrates 10 years of Mudra Yojana, hails its role in empowering grassroots entrepreneurship; SEE pics

Read Full Gallery

On the 10th anniversary of the Mudra Yojana, PM Modi praised the scheme for transforming lives and empowering underserved communities. With over ₹33 lakh crore disbursed, the initiative has fuelled aspirations of women, youth, and marginalised entrepreneurs across India.

Rs 33 lakh crore milestone

From spotlighting women’s empowerment and support for marginalised communities to championing youth entrepreneurship and rural transformation, PM Modi’s interaction highlighted how Mudra Yojana has reshaped India’s grassroots economy over the past decade. Over Rs 33 lakh crore worth of collateral-free Mudra loans have been disbursed, fueling economic growth across India.

52 crore loans disbursed

More than 52 crore Mudra loans have been given in the last 10 years, empowering millions of small business owners.

Rs 20 lakh loan limit

The Mudra loan ceiling was raised to Rs 20 lakh, showing trust in youth and micro-entrepreneurs across the country.

Focus on youth dreams

Young entrepreneurs have benefitted from the scheme, turning their innovative ideas into successful businesses with ease.

Half to SC/ST/OBC

Half of all Mudra loans have been extended to SC, ST, and OBC communities, promoting inclusive economic development.

No collateral needed

With zero collateral requirements, Mudra loans have made credit accessible to those without assets or formal security.

70% women beneficiaries

Nearly 70% of Mudra loan recipients are women, driving financial independence and entrepreneurship among Indian women.

Celebrating 10 years

The Mudra Yojana marks 10 years of uplifting underserved communities and fostering grassroots entrepreneurship in India.

Supporting new entrepreneurs

The scheme has helped first-time business owners by giving them capital to launch and grow their own ventures.

Transforming rural economy

Mudra loans have reached deep into rural areas, enabling self-employment and transforming the local economic landscape.

PM Modi's message

PM Modi praised the scheme for making dreams come true and empowering those often left out of the financial system.

PM Modi's group picture with 'Mudra Yojana Beneficiaries'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a group picture with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and beneficiaries of 'Mudra Yojana' during an interaction event, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

