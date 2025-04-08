(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Allu Arjun's luxurious Hyderabad home

Entertainment
Allu Arjun lives with his family in a luxurious house in Hyderabad
According to media reports, this palace-like bungalow is spread over 2 acres
Allu Arjun has created a special place in his house to keep awards
Allu's bungalow has a large garden, which he takes care of himself
Allu's house has a swimming pool, where he enjoys with his family
In this photo, Allu's dining room is visible, which is quite royal
Let us tell you that this beautiful house of Allu is worth about 100 crore rupees
