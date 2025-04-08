Entertainment

(PHOTOS) Sneak peak into Allu Arjun's luxurious Hyderabad home

Allu Arjun House

Allu Arjun lives with his family in a luxurious house in Hyderabad

Bungalow

According to media reports, this palace-like bungalow is spread over 2 acres

Inside Allu Arjun's House

Allu Arjun has created a special place in his house to keep awards

Garden

Allu's bungalow has a large garden, which he takes care of himself

Swimming Pool

Allu's house has a swimming pool, where he enjoys with his family

Dining Room

In this photo, Allu's dining room is visible, which is quite royal

Estimated Worth

Let us tell you that this beautiful house of Allu is worth about 100 crore rupees

