Hania Aamir's Perfect Outfits for Your Nikah, Recreate This Look

Peach Color

If you want to wear a different colored lehenga for the wedding, you can choose peach color. Like Hania, you can also carry heavy maangtika and a necklace around your neck. 

Off White Heavy Lehenga

Actress Hania Aamir is looking like a princess in this off-white heavy lehenga. If you also carry a pearl necklace and earrings, you will look very beautiful.

Red Heavy Work Lehenga

Hania Aamir is looking like a very beautiful bride in this red colored heavy work lehenga. You can also choose this type of lehenga for your wedding. 

Red Bridal Lehenga Suit

If you want to look very beautiful and different in your wedding, then wear a red bridal lehenga suit like Hania. Also wear heavy makeup and jewelry.

Heavy Zari Work Lehenga

Hania has worn a beautiful lehenga with a combination of green and red color. It is giving a very great look. Also, she has used gajra in her hair.

Beige Color Lehenga

Hania Aamir's beige color lehenga and makeup are both perfect for Nikah. If you want, you can recreate this look.

