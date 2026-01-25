Seema Sajdeh has finally opened up about her divorce from Sohail Khan, sharing rare insights into the emotional phase of her life. She also acknowledged the unwavering support she received from Salman Khan during the difficult period.

Seema Sajdeh shared her thoughts about ending her marriage to Sohail Khan. They married in 1998 and stayed together for more than 20 years until they decided to separate in 2022. Seema explained that their separation happened because they developed different life priorities which made them decide to separate from each other.

Seema Sajdeh Breaks Silence on Divorce With Sohail Khan

Seema confirmed that she and Sohail Khan ended their marriage through a divorce process which treated their children Nirvaan and Yohaan as their most important priority. The couple maintains their shared responsibility for parenting while they both take part in their children's upbringing. She noted that maturity and understanding played a crucial role in navigating this transition smoothly.

Seema stated ‘’The family has stood by me in so many moments. They are always there. I may be divorced, but my children are half Khan and half Sajdeh – so through them, this will always be my family. We separated amicably, but only as husband and wife. To date, we are a family. He is the father of my children, and that can never change. ’'

Salman Khan’s Support During a Difficult Phase

Seema expressed her deep appreciation for Salman Khan because of the help he provided her during tough times. She revealed that Salman supported her through difficult times because he maintained that her bond with the family would endure through her children. His support, she said, helped her stay strong and grounded.

Continued Bond With the Khan Family

Seema stated that she maintains a friendly relationship with her ex-husband's family after their divorce. She maintains her relationship with her ex-husband's family because they have always supportive and treated her well. The support system enabled her to handle the challenging situation better.

Seema Sajdeh demonstrates through her divorce disclosure that couples can end their relationships without experiencing emotional distress or hostility. Her story shows how family support helps people reach their goals through mutual respect and emotional maturity.