Sofia Hayat has revisited her alleged 2012 relationship with Rohit Sharma on a podcast, making personal remarks about their time together. She also recalled their alleged meeting, breakup and the claims she made about their relationship.

British-Indian model and actress Sofia Hayat has once again spoken about her alleged relationship with former Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, revisiting the episode during a recent podcast appearance.

Hayat discussed the alleged relationship while speaking to Emmy Award-winning presenter and television personality Julian Bennett on the YouTube podcast Straight Talk Queer Wisdom. During the conversation, she made personal remarks about her time with the cricketer.

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What did Sofia Hayat say about Rohit Sharma?

While recalling the relationship, Hayat described Rohit Sharma as one of the world's top cricketers but also made a personal comment about their alleged intimate relationship.

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Her latest remarks come years after she first claimed that she and Rohit Sharma dated in 2012. According to her earlier account, the two met at a club in London while she was celebrating the completion of a film. She said a mutual acquaintance introduced them after noticing Rohit looking in her direction.

Hayat previously claimed that they connected immediately, kissed and danced together during their first meeting. She also alleged that Rohit stayed at her home a few days later.

However, the alleged relationship has never been independently established through accounts from both sides. Hayat has spoken about it publicly on several occasions, while Rohit Sharma has not publicly confirmed the relationship.

How did Sofia Hayat and Rohit Sharma allegedly break up?

According to Hayat's earlier account, their alleged relationship came to an end after they were reportedly photographed together at hotels. She claimed that when reporters questioned Rohit about their association, he described her as a fan and denied that anything serious was happening between them.

Hayat said she felt hurt by the response and subsequently ended contact with the cricketer. She also claimed that she sent him messages expressing her anger before blocking him on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Following the alleged breakup, Hayat publicly claimed that she had dated Rohit but said the relationship was over. She also stated that she wanted to look for a "gentleman" instead.

In another old social media post, Hayat made a comparison between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli while discussing her decision to end the alleged relationship.

The latest podcast comments have once again brought her earlier claims about Rohit Sharma into the spotlight, years after the alleged 2012 relationship.