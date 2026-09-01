The 27th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will return to Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Yas Island in 2027. The star-studded lineup includes Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Varun Dhawan.

IIFA Returns to Abu Dhabi with Star-Studded Lineup

The 27th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend & Awards is set to return to Abu Dhabi in 2027, with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor among the stars announced for the event.’ Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal are also part of the line-up.

IIFA will be held at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Official Partnership and Announcement

As per a press release, the event, will mark IIFA’s fourth showcase in Abu Dhabi and will be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral. The return of IIFA to Abu Dhabi was announced at the Arabian Travel Market 2026. The announcement was accompanied by a signing ceremony attended by Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General of the Tourism Sector at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and IIFA co-founder Andre Timmins.

Event Details and Ticket Information

The two-day event will bring together actors, filmmakers and music artists for performances and the awards ceremony. The tickets for the 27th edition are set to go on sale on September 18 at 10 am UAE time.

The 27th edition will take place at Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in 2027. (ANI)