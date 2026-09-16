Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was moved to tears during an event in Bengaluru celebrating the 110th birth anniversary of Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi. Her great-granddaughters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya performed at the event.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman became emotional at an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday as she listened to a song being performed to mark the 110th birth anniversary of legendary Carnatic singer M.S. Subbulakshmi. Sitharaman was seen getting emotional and breaking down in tears as she listened to the song being performed at the event. The event was held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru, where Subbulakshmi’s great-granddaughters S Aishwarya and S Saundarya performed as part of the celebrations. Sitharaman was the chief guest at the event. Aishwarya and Saundarya have continued their great-grandmother’s musical tradition and reportedly performed some of her compositions during the programme.

Celebrating the Legend's Legacy

The event brought together music lovers to remember Subbulakshmi and her contribution to Indian classical music. Subbulakshmi, born on September 16, 1916, in Madurai, was one of the most respected Carnatic vocalists in India. She was the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in 1998. She also became the first Indian musician to perform at the United Nations General Assembly in 1966. Her music reached audiences in India and abroad, while her devotional songs became widely known. She died in Chennai on December 11, 2004, at the age of 88.