The teaser of Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai's film ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is out. It gives a glimpse into a love story torn between romance and ego. The film marks Rai's debut and features a title track sung by Arijit Singh. It releases in 2026.

The teaser of Adhyayan Suman and Divita Rai-starrer ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is out, giving a glimpse into a love story caught between romance, heartbreak and ego. The film marks Rai’s Bollywood debut after she won Miss Diva 2022. The teaser opens with mountain views and moves through motorcycle rides, snowfall, celebrations and emotional moments between the two characters.

Adhyayan Suman on his role

At the centre of the story is the question, “Kya guroor ishq se bada ho sakta hai?” Talking about the teaser and his character Raj, Adhyayan Suman said, “The teaser gives audiences their first real glimpse into Raj’s world, one torn between unfiltered love and the weight of ego. Main Na Raha Mera explores what happens when pride refuses to let you heal.”

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Divita Rai's Bollywood Debut

Divita Rai, who is making her acting debut with the film, said the project holds a special place in her journey. “This film will always be special to me as it marks the beginning of my journey as an actor. Playing such an emotionally layered character pushed me to discover a new side of myself. The experience was challenging, exciting and deeply fulfilling.”

Music and Title Track

The teaser ends with the title track ‘Main Na Raha Mera’, sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Rahul Nair. The song adds to the emotional tone of the love story.

Adhyayan also spoke about the music in the film, saying, “We envisioned the film as an ode to timeless, melody-driven romance. Rahul Nair’s music is the heartbeat of our story, and this teaser is only a glimpse of the emotional journey ahead.”

Release Date and Production Details

Created by Adhyayan Suman and directed by Amit Kasaria, ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is produced by Dharmesh Sangani under Sangani Brothers Motion Pictures in association with T-Series. The film has lyrics by Dev Pandey and Athul Dheeraj, while Pradeep S. Khanvilkar serves as the cinematographer. ‘Main Na Raha Mera’ is scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2026. (ANI)