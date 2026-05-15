Social media star Ganga Meenakshi's mother, Rajalakshmi, has opened up about her past. She spoke about how her first husband abandoned her, forcing her and the kids to live on the streets. It was Ganga's stepfather, Manoj, who finally gave them a new life.

If you use social media, you've probably seen reels of Ganga Meenakshi at least once. Ganga first became a familiar face to TV audiences through a reality show. She's famous for turning negative comments into content for her reels, often featuring her father Manoj Kumar (also called Manju) and mother Rajalakshmi. Her mother is a drama artist, and her father is a loading worker. But behind the laughs, Ganga and Rajalakshmi's early life was anything but easy. Rajalakshmi once had to sleep on shop verandas with her three children, and it was Manoj who accepted them into his life.

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Even with these painful memories, the family is living happily today. "My life had changed even before social media. This man, Manju, is not the father of my three children, including Ganga. He is the person who took us in, without marrying anyone else," Rajalakshmi said.

"Our lives changed a lot back then. We have been through so much. He was the one who helped us. Who in the world would do something like that? I was in a terrible situation. Ganga is the one who suffered the most along with me. He may not be their father by birth, but in terms of love, he is far above their biological father. Ganga was in the third standard when I met him. He took us in after a long time," Rajalakshmi shared in an interview with Happy Frames.

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"I was pregnant with my second daughter when my first husband said he was just stepping out and would be back. I never saw him again. But I never felt like ending my life. I was determined to raise my children and survive. He came back later, and the police reunited us. But he pulled his old tricks and left again. I went to the police station and wrote a statement saying I didn't want this relationship anymore. I was three months pregnant with my third child at that time."

"I have slept on shop verandas with my children. Nobody cared about us. We had a pack of stray dogs for company. That's why I still feed them. I can't bring myself to abandon them. People scold me for feeding them, but in our time of need, those dogs protected me and Ganga. I have suffered a lot. I even begged for a living. I have no shame in saying that. I faced it all with a smile. There must be so many people who have suffered like me. There must be many good stepfathers out there, but nobody knows their stories," Rajalakshmi added. Ganga says she remembers all of it like a movie. "We've come this far from there, haven't we? Our dream now is to build a house," Ganga said.