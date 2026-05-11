Producers Kumar Mangat and Abhishek Pathak discuss their entry into Malayalam cinema with 'Drishyam 3'. They reveal the Hindi version with Ajay Devgn is in post-production, targeting an October 2 release with a different screenplay.

As Mohanlal's much-awaited film 'Drishyam 3' moves closer to its release, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak opened up about their growing interest in Malayalam cinema and also shared an update on Ajay Devgn's Hindi version of the film franchise.

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Panorama Studios' Foray into Malayalam Cinema

Speaking to ANI, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak said the idea of entering Malayalam cinema came during the lockdown period when the team started watching films from the industry. He said they were impressed by the kind of stories being made there.

Talking about how Panorama Studios became part of Malayalam cinema, Kumar Mangat Pathak said, "When the lockdown started, we watched a lot of Malayalam films. We realized that the content there is very good. Different types of films are being made and appreciated there. After that, our entire team sat together and did research for 1.5 years. We met people and writers. "Then we planned everything and presented Panorama. We were already producing 2-3 films. We became a part of Malayalam cinema thanks to Mr. Anthony, Mr. Mohanlal, and Mr. Jacob. We worked on it together. We are releasing our film worldwide. Apart from that, we have lined up many more films."

Update on Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3'

Abhishek Pathak also shared an update about Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3'. He revealed that the Hindi version is expected to release on October 2, a date closely connected to the franchise.

Differences in Hindi and Malayalam Versions

Sharing details about the upcoming film, Abhishek said, "Drishyam 3 will be released on 2nd October. It is Drishyam Day: a date associated with the film. I think the Hindi version of the film will be released on that date. We are currently preparing for it. It is in post-production."

He further said that while the Malayalam and Hindi versions begin from the same point, audiences will notice several differences in the storytelling and screenplay. Explaining the difference between both versions, he said, "You will understand the difference only when you watch the Hindi trailer. The story in Drishyam 2 ended at a certain point, and Drishyam 3 begins from there. The Malayalam version also starts from that point. The Malayalam version is more of a family drama. As Jeethu Joseph told us during the launch, the story is very good for the Malayalam audience, and they will like it. We liked it a lot too, which is why we invested in this project."

"Our Hindi audience has a different taste and palate. We made changes in Drishyam 2 as well, and the audience appreciated them. We have also made changes in the story and screenplay for this part, and the audience will notice the difference," he added.

About the 'Drishyam' Franchise

The 'Drishyam' franchise follows the story of Georgekutty and his family, who come under suspicion after the son of a senior police officer goes missing. The first film released in 2013, while the second part came out in 2021. The franchise received praise for its gripping story and unexpected twists. The success of the Malayalam film also led to remakes in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and several other languages.

'Drishyam 3' will release in theatres worldwide on May 21.