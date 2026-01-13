Who is Sophie Shine? Shikhar Dhawan Gets Engaged to Irish Social Media Star
Shikhar Dhawan has announced his engagement to Irish social media star Sophie Shine. The couple shared a heartfelt post with a picture holding hands, expressing gratitude and excitement as they begin their journey together.
Shikhar Dhawan Announces Engagement With Sophie Shine
Indian cricket star Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a heartfelt post on social media, announcing his engagement with Sophie Shine. The couple posted a picture holding hands, accompanied by the caption, “From smiling together to dreaming together. Grateful for the love, blessings, and good wishes for our engagement, as we have decided to be together forever.”
Who is Sophie Shine?
Sophie Shine hails from Ireland and is a popular social media personality. She has over 347,000 followers on Instagram and often shares lifestyle and travel content. Her engagement with Dhawan has brought her into the spotlight for cricket fans worldwide.
Shikhar Dhawan’s Past Marriage
Before Sophie Shine, Dhawan was married to Aesha Mukerji. The former couple, who were together for over a decade, lived apart as Aesha resided in Australia from 2012 to 2023. Their marriage ended in 2023, shortly before Dhawan’s engagement news.
Retirement From Cricket
Dhawan retired from all forms of cricket on August 24, 2024. Known as one of India’s most dependable limited-overs openers, he played a key role in India’s 2013 Champions Trophy triumph, earning the Player of the Tournament award.
ODI Career Highlights
In his ODI career, Dhawan played 167 matches, scoring 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11. He recorded 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries, making him one of India’s most consistent performers at the top of the order.
T20I Contributions and Leadership
In 68 T20 Internationals, Dhawan scored 1,759 runs, including 11 fifties. He also captained India in 12 ODIs and 3 T20Is. His opening partnership with Rohit Sharma is regarded as one of India’s most effective in limited-overs cricket.
