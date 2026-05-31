Sobhita Dhulipala Opens Up On Relationship Scrutiny And Finding Inner Peace
Sobhita Dhulipala has spoken candidly about handling public attention around her relationship with Naga Chaitanya, revealing how she stays grounded, views love, and embraces life beyond public opinion
Sobhita On Navigating Public Curiosity
Sobhita acknowledged that her relationship attracted significant attention long before she and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot. However, she explained that the experience taught her an important lesson—remaining unaffected by outside opinions.
ALSO READ: Birthday Special: Sobhita Dhulipala’s 5 most iconic roles that define her talent
According to the actor, she never felt compelled to react to speculation and instead chose to focus on her own life. Over time, she has become more confident in who she is and has learned to coexist with differing viewpoints without allowing them to impact her sense of self.
Why She Compares Public Opinion To The Weather
Speaking about the intensity of public conversations, Sobhita said that opinions and controversies are often temporary. She likened social discourse to changing weather patterns, suggesting that what feels overwhelming today may soon fade away.
For her, the key is staying centred and not attaching too much importance to fleeting reactions. This mindset, she said, has helped her maintain balance despite being under constant public scrutiny.
Her Refreshing Perspective On Love And Marriage
Reflecting on married life, Sobhita shared a thoughtful view of love. She believes individuals are already complete on their own and that a partner does not exist to "complete" them.
Instead, she feels that meaningful relationships help reveal hidden aspects of one's personality and emotional depth. In her view, love flourishes when two whole individuals discover new dimensions of themselves through each other, rather than filling a void.
On the professional front, Sobhita will next appear in the sci-fi drama Vettuvam, while Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of Vrushakarma.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.