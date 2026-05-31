Sobhita acknowledged that her relationship attracted significant attention long before she and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot. However, she explained that the experience taught her an important lesson—remaining unaffected by outside opinions.

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According to the actor, she never felt compelled to react to speculation and instead chose to focus on her own life. Over time, she has become more confident in who she is and has learned to coexist with differing viewpoints without allowing them to impact her sense of self.