Sobhita gave her fans an unconventional explanation for choosing the vivid orange look. Instead of simply talking about the designer or the occasion, she listed a series of quirky inspirations behind the outfit.

She wrote: “Inspired by orange wala tang, inspired by that Pinterest photo of Mumtaz in the Mumtaz saree, inspired by the setting Sun, inspired by last night’s gaajar halwa in the fridge, inspired by sasuraal genda phool 🔸.”

The playful caption perfectly matched the mood of the outfit, mixing Bollywood nostalgia, everyday Indian references and a touch of humour.

Mumtaz’s Retro Style Was A Key Inspiration

Among Sobhita’s many references, one stood out: veteran actor Mumtaz. Sobhita pointed to a Pinterest image of Mumtaz wearing a similar orange saree, bringing an unmistakable retro Bollywood influence to her contemporary look.

The comparison worked particularly well because of the saree’s vibrant colour and fitted, glamorous silhouette. Rather than recreating the classic look entirely, Sobhita incorporated its essence while giving it a distinctly modern spin.

The Blouse Added A Dramatic Modern Edge

While the saree carried plenty of traditional detailing, the blouse brought a more contemporary mood to the ensemble. It featured elaborate silver embroidery along with orange bead detailing around the hem.

The open-back design added another layer of drama, with tie-up strings creating a striking finish. The contrast between the traditional saree and statement blouse helped make the outfit feel modern while retaining its Indian character.