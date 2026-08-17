Sobhita Dhulipala Channels Mumtaz Magic In A Stunning Orange Saree (PHOTOS)
Sobhita Dhulipala turned heads at a family wedding in a striking orange saree, blending Mumtaz-inspired retro glamour with contemporary detailing, statement jewellery and her signature effortless elegance
Sobhita Dhulipala Makes A Stylish Wedding Appearance
Sobhita Dhulipala recently attended the wedding of Bandla Ganesh’s daughter alongside her husband, Naga Chaitanya. For the celebration, the actor chose a vibrant orange saree that immediately caught attention.
The striking colour, intricate embroidery and dramatic blouse gave the traditional ensemble a glamorous yet sophisticated finish. Sobhita also shared glimpses of the look on social media, offering fans a closer look at her wedding style.
The Orange Saree Comes With A Designer Touch
Sobhita wore a Sindhoori saree from Arpita Mehta’s Everlight collection. Crafted in pure georgette, the lightweight saree featured a fluid, sheer drape decorated with delicate silver butti motifs.
The detailed silver border added definition to the bright coral-orange colour, while the three-tiered design combined Sindhoori and rose-gold hand embroidery. The result was a saree that looked festive and luxurious without appearing overly heavy.
Her Caption Was As Playful As The Saree
Sobhita gave her fans an unconventional explanation for choosing the vivid orange look. Instead of simply talking about the designer or the occasion, she listed a series of quirky inspirations behind the outfit.
She wrote: “Inspired by orange wala tang, inspired by that Pinterest photo of Mumtaz in the Mumtaz saree, inspired by the setting Sun, inspired by last night’s gaajar halwa in the fridge, inspired by sasuraal genda phool 🔸.”
The playful caption perfectly matched the mood of the outfit, mixing Bollywood nostalgia, everyday Indian references and a touch of humour.
Mumtaz’s Retro Style Was A Key Inspiration
Among Sobhita’s many references, one stood out: veteran actor Mumtaz. Sobhita pointed to a Pinterest image of Mumtaz wearing a similar orange saree, bringing an unmistakable retro Bollywood influence to her contemporary look.
The comparison worked particularly well because of the saree’s vibrant colour and fitted, glamorous silhouette. Rather than recreating the classic look entirely, Sobhita incorporated its essence while giving it a distinctly modern spin.
The Blouse Added A Dramatic Modern Edge
While the saree carried plenty of traditional detailing, the blouse brought a more contemporary mood to the ensemble. It featured elaborate silver embroidery along with orange bead detailing around the hem.
The open-back design added another layer of drama, with tie-up strings creating a striking finish. The contrast between the traditional saree and statement blouse helped make the outfit feel modern while retaining its Indian character.
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