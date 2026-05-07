Palash Muchhal posted images from his tour to Rajasthan's famed temples despite continuous cheating and caste abuse charges. According to reports, the artist has been charged with cheating and violating the terms of the SC/ST Act.

Palash Muchhal, a singer and composer who has been under fire in recent days for alleged cheating and caste-based abuse, recently published images from a visit to two prominent temples in Rajasthan. Muchhal is seen in the posts praying to Khatu Shyam Ji and Salasar Balaji. He captioned the photos with a calm message: "Jahan sir jhuka, wahan sukoon mila."

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He also listed the temples he had visited: "Khatu Shyam Ji - Salasar Balaji - Jeevan Mata Ji." However, he elected to disable the comments area on the post, which comes at a time when the issue around him is still ongoing.

A case has been filed against Palash Muchhal. According to the Free Press Journal, a complaint has been filed against Muchhal on grounds of cheating and violating the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The allegation was submitted by Vidnyan Mane, a childhood friend of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

What is the charge against Muchhal? Mane has accused Muchhal of accepting Rs 25 lakh as an investment for a film project and then neglecting to repay the funds. The lawsuit contains specifics concerning alleged caste-based discriminatory language used throughout their contacts. Muchhal utilises this temple visit to seek spiritual peace as judicial proceedings against him continue. His spiritual journey has garnered attention, yet the main allegations against him continue to emerge.

What did the complainer say? According to NDTV, the complainant stated in the statement, "On November 22, 2025, while he was in Sangli, I and my companions saw him in person. During this encounter, we knew we had been duped. At the same time, he made profoundly derogatory and casteist statements against a specific group, which I have mentioned in my FIR since they are inappropriate to repeat in public."

All about the Sangli cheating case. Vidnyan Mane addressed the Sangli Superintendent of Police in January 2026 and requested that a FIR be filed against Palash Muchhal. The complaint alleges that the two parties first met in Sangli on December 5, 2023. Mane indicated an interest in investing in films, and Muchhal allegedly informed him that he might join as a producer on his future picture, Nazaria.

Muchhal gave a profit guarantee to Mane, promising him Rs 12 lakh for his Rs 25 lakh investment once the film launched on OTT platforms. He also promised him a role in the movie. The two met a few more times after that, and by March 2025, Mane claimed to have given out a total of Rs 40 lakh to Muchhal.

However, the project was never finished. When Mane requested his money back, he allegedly received no response. He had no choice but to visit the Sangli police and submit an official complaint.