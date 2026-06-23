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One Hit, Rs. 75 Crore Salary?’ Film Critic Raises Concerns Over Sivakarthikeyan’s Pay
Tamil film producer and critic Balaji Prabhu has raised concerns about Sivakarthikeyan’s reported ₹75 crore remuneration, saying soaring actor salaries and poor production planning are putting immense pressure on producers and the Tamil film industry
Content Matters More Than Budget
Balaji Prabhu stressed that a film’s success cannot be measured by its budget alone. According to him, a movie becomes “big” only when audiences embrace it in theatres.
ALSO READ: From TV beginnings to Rs 120 Cr net worth: Sivakarthikeyan’s inspiring journey in Tamil cinema
He pointed to the contrast between Ajith Kumar’s ₹300-crore film Vidamuyarchi, which reportedly earned only around ₹60 crore from Tamil Nadu theatres, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, made on a much smaller budget of ₹38 crore but said to have crossed ₹150 crore in collections.
The producer also claimed that only about seven percent of Tamil films released last year turned profitable, while the vast majority ended up as commercial failures. He noted that audience engagement and strong content remain the biggest factors behind a film’s success.
New Producers Lured Into a Risky Industry
Speaking about the challenges faced by producers, Balaji Prabhu said many newcomers enter the film industry without a clear understanding of filmmaking or the business side of cinema.
He alleged that individuals from unrelated industries often invest huge sums in films because of their fascination with cinema and the desire for recognition. These investors, he said, are sometimes surrounded by people who create unrealistic expectations about the industry.
As a result, many first-time producers lose substantial amounts of money when their projects fail. Prabhu warned that even long-established producers have struggled financially, making the risks even greater for newcomers who enter the business without proper knowledge or planning.
He cited films such as Rubber Bandhu, Parking, and Maharaja as examples of how well-written stories and innovative screenplays can outperform bigger productions despite limited budgets.
High Salaries and Poor Planning Are Driving Costs Up
Balaji Prabhu argued that directors and actors also share responsibility for rising production costs.
He cited director Shankar’s Game Changer as an example, claiming that a song reportedly filmed in New Zealand at a cost of nearly ₹15 crore was ultimately left out of the final version of the film. According to him, such decisions reflect poor planning and result in unnecessary financial losses for producers.
The producer also questioned reports that actor Sivakarthikeyan is seeking a remuneration of ₹75 crore following the success of Amaran. He argued that if a future project underperforms, producers, distributors, and theatre owners who invest heavily in such ventures could face significant losses.
Prabhu concluded by saying that Tamil cinema can sustain itself only if actors moderate their salaries and filmmakers focus on disciplined budgeting and compelling storytelling rather than excessive spending.
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