Balaji Prabhu stressed that a film’s success cannot be measured by its budget alone. According to him, a movie becomes “big” only when audiences embrace it in theatres.

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He pointed to the contrast between Ajith Kumar’s ₹300-crore film Vidamuyarchi, which reportedly earned only around ₹60 crore from Tamil Nadu theatres, and Pradeep Ranganathan’s Dragon, made on a much smaller budget of ₹38 crore but said to have crossed ₹150 crore in collections.

The producer also claimed that only about seven percent of Tamil films released last year turned profitable, while the vast majority ended up as commercial failures. He noted that audience engagement and strong content remain the biggest factors behind a film’s success.