    ‘Singham Again’: Rohit Shetty CONFIRMS Arjun Kapoor to play villain opposite Ranveer Singh

    Filmmaker Rohit Shetty presented Singham 3's 'Shaitaan' aka villain Arjun Kapoor. Shetty shared the first photos on Instagram. Arjun was covered in blood and sporting a vicious smile in the poster.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

    Rohit Shetty has now verified the rumours: Arjun Kapoor will play the villain in Singham 3 aka Singham Again. The filmmaker posted two powerful photographs of the actor in his evil persona on Instagram to mark the momentous reveal. In one shot, Arjun was drenched in blood and smiling viciously, while in another, he was pictured beside Ranveer Singh. Ranveer will reprise his role as Simmba in the film.

    Sharing the photos, Rohit wrote, “Insaan galati karta hai, aur usse uski saza bhi milti hai… Lekin ab jo aayega, wo shaitaan hai! CAN I SAY – INTRODUCING ARJUN KAPOOR!” Arjun also shared the photos and wrote, “Singham ka villain! Feeling on top of the world being a part of hit-machine Rohit Shetty sir’s cop universe! I promise you there will be mayhem #SinghamAgain.” Ranveer shared the photos with the caption, “MY BABA BADDEST !!! ️.”

    Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions. “It will be interesting to watch Arjun Kapoor against all the cops,” a comment read. “Giving me major goosebumps…” added another. “Such a dangerous look,” a third comment read. “Now that’s the reunion I’ve been waiting for ,” a comment read, referring to the Gunday cast reunion. Coincidentally, it has also been 10 years since the film released today.

    It would be intriguing to watch Arjun Kapoor take against five super policemen. For the uninitiated, Singham 3, aka Singham Again, will not only reintroduce Ajay Devgn as Singham but will also include Akshay Kumar as Veer "Soorya" Sooryavansh and Ranveer Singh as Simmba. The film will also include Deepika Padukone as the police universe's first lady Singham. Rohit also said Tiger Shroff has been cast in a vital role.

    Singham 3 is set to be released on Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

