Singer Cher accused of hiring men to kidnap her son; here's what court said

    According to newly released court documents, Cher hired four men to kidnap his son Elijah Blue Allman who was with his ex-wife Marie Angela King in New York.

    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    American singer and media personality Cher has been accused of hiring four men to kidnap her son in 2022. According to newly released court documents, this incident took place while Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, was staying in a New York hotel on the night of his wedding anniversary with his estranged wife. Four men stormed into the room and abducted him.

    On December 4, Allman's wife, Marie Angela King, signed a court declaration in the Los Angeles Superior Court outlining the claims. According to Marie, she and Allman agreed to work on their marriage when Cher asked her to leave their family's house. Elijah and Marie spent 12 days alone in New York before their wedding anniversary on November 30, when the kidnapping is supposed to have occurred. In 2021, Elijah and Marie filed for divorce.

    Marie said that Cher paid four men to remove her son from their New York hotel room on November 30, 2022, their wedding anniversary.

    Elijah and his drug addiction

    Elijah Blue Allman, known professionally as P. Exeter Blue, is an American musician and the son of singer Cher and her second husband, Gregg Allman. Elijah has openly talked about his addiction struggles, revealing that he began using narcotics when he was a kid. Elijah has been in and out of rehab since the early 2010s, and as his connection with sobriety has shifted, so has his relationship with Cher.

    The 47-year-old pop diva has also spoken publicly about her family's drug addiction, which traces back to her father's usage of heroin. Gregg Allman, Elijah's father also struggled with heroin addiction.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 11:02 AM IST
